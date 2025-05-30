Skip to content
Air & Space Forces Association
Join
Shop
Give
My Account
Login
Search for:
×
Advocate
Mitchell Institute
Air & Space Forces Magazine
AFA’s Legislative Priorities
AFA’s Strategic Advocacy Objectives
AFA’s Letters to the Hill
Statements
Inspire Military Service (AFA AIMS)
Educate
CyberPatriot
StellarXplorers
Doolittle Leadership Center
Fellowships
AFA’s Teacher of the Year Program
Scholarships
Grants
Pitsenbarger Awards
Sponsor STEM
Support
Wounded Airmen & Guardians Program
United Forces & Families (F2)
National Awards
Events
Air, Space & Cyber Conference
AFA Warfare Symposium
AFA National Convention
Air & Space Warfighters In Action
Doolittle Raiders Memorial Toast
Events Calendar
Membership
AFA in Action
Individual Membership
Corporate Membership
Community Partners
Member Benefits
Chapters & Field Leaders
Emerging Leader Program
Field Leader Resources
About
Our Mission
Board of Directors
Professional Staff
Newsroom
Annual Report
Governing Documents
Doolittle Legacy Wall
Careers at AFA
Branding Guide & Logos
Give to AFA
Technology Exposition Open
September 24, 2025
Share Article