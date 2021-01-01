Contact AFA

Membership

Membership
Magazine Delivery
Magazine Subscriptions
General Information
Non-Insurance Member Benefits

membership@afa.org
703-247-5800

AFA Insurance Plans

www.afainsure.com
afa.service@mercer.com
800-291-8480

Air Force Magazine

Editorial Contact
Chequita Wood
cwood@afa.org
800-727-3337 x4856

Letters to the Editor
letters@afa.org

Corporate Membership

Corporate Membership
Expositions
Sponsorship Opportunities

Abigail Remy
Manager, Corporate Membership
(703) 247-5847 office
aremy@afa.org

Christy Sitter
Media Solutions Specialist
(703) 247-5837 office
csitter@afa.org

Communications

AFA Website Content
Media Inquiries

Scott King
Communications Specialist
(703) 247-5824
sking@afa.org

Information Technology

AFA Website Questions/Comments

Ted Yorkshire
tyorkshire@afa.org
800-727-3337 x4828

Government Relations

Doug Raaberg
Executive Vice President
O: 703.247.5803
C: 757.775.4242
draaberg@afa.org

Donations/Merchandise

Annual Giving
Planned Giving
Donations

Erika Salesses
Manager, Business Development
703-247-5800 ext 4855
esalesses@afa.org

Awards

Pitsenbarger Awards
National Aerospace Awards
Team of the Year
Outstanding Airman of the Year
CAP, JROTC, ROTC Programs

Alex Edgar
awards@afa.org
aedgar@afa.org
800-727-3337 x4807

AFA Scholarships

Joe Peel
scholarships@afa.org
jpeel@afa.org
800-727-3337 x4880

Wounded Airman Program

Christine Brown
cbrown@afa.org
800-727-3337 x4891

Field Services

Chapter and State Volunteers
Chapter Questions
Chapter Links

Kris Phillips
field@afa.org
kphillips@afa.org
800-727-3337 x4821

Click here for chapters

 

Directions

Address
The Air & Space Forces Association National Headquarters is located at:

1501 Langston Blvd.
Arlington, VA 22209

From Virginia

Via I-395:

  • On I-395 N, take exit 8B for Virginia 27/Washington Blvd toward Rosslyn.
  • Merge onto S Washington Blvd.
  • Take the right exit toward VA-110/Pentagon North Parking.
  • Turn right onto Boundary Channel Access Rd.
  • Take the ramp onto VA-110 N.
  • Merge onto I-66 W via the ramp to Key Bridge/US-29.
  • Take exit 73 for US-29/Langston Blvd. toward Rosslyn/Key Bridge.
  • Continue onto Langston Blvd. for 0.3 miles.
  • The Air & Space Forces Association Building is the red brick building that will be on your right. Turn right onto Oak St. to find parking beneath the Air & Space Forces Association Building.

Via I-66:

  • On I-66 E, take exit 73 to merge onto US-29/Langston Blvd. toward Reagan National Airport.
  • Merge onto US-29/Langston Blvd., and drive 0.4 miles.
  • Turn left onto N Nash St.
  • Turn left onto US-29 S.
  • The Air & Space Forces Association Building is the red brick building that will be immediately on your right. Turn right onto Oak St. to find parking beneath the Air & Space Forces Association Building.
From Maryland
  • Take MD-295 heading south.
  • Continue onto MD-201 (crossing District of Columbia).
  • Continue onto District of Columbia Hwy 295.
  • Take the exit onto I-695 W.
  • Merge onto I-695 W.
  • Continue onto I-395 S and cross into Virginia.
  • Take exit 8B to merge onto VA-110 N toward I-66 West/Rosslyn.
  • Merge onto VA-110 N.
  • Merge onto I-66 W via the ramp to Key Bridge/US-29.
  • Take exit 73 for US-29/Langston Blvd. toward Rosslyn/Key Bridge.
  • Continue onto Langston Blvd. for 0.3 miles.
  • The Air & Space Forces Association Building is the red brick building that will be on your right. Turn right onto Oak. St. to find parking beneath the Air & Space Forces Association Building.
From Washington, D.C.
  • Take I-395 S toward Virginia.
  • Take exit 8B to merge onto VA-110 N toward I-66 West/Rosslyn.
  • Merge onto VA-110 N.
  • Merge onto I-66 W via the ramp to Key Bridge/US-29.
  • Take exit 73 for US-29/Langston Blvd. toward Rosslyn/Key Bridge.
  • Continue onto Langston Blvd. for 0.3 miles.
  • The Air & Space Forces Association Building is the red brick building that will be on your right. Turn right onto Oak St. to find parking beneath the Air & Space Forces Association Building.
By Metro

The nearest metro station is Rosslyn Station (0.4 miles.) The blue, orange, and silver metro lines service Rosslyn Station.

If walking from Rosslyn Station:

  • Head north on N Fort Myer Dr. toward N Nash St.
  • Turn left onto US-29 N walking around the left side of Gateway Park.
  • Turn right onto N Nash St, walking the width of Gateway Park.
  • Turn left onto US-29 S.
  • The Air & Space Forces Association Building is the red brick building that will be on your right.