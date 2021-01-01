Contact AFA
Membership
Magazine Delivery
Magazine Subscriptions
General Information
Non-Insurance Member Benefits
Editorial Contact
Chequita Wood
cwood@afa.org
800-727-3337 x4856
Letters to the Editor
letters@afa.org
Corporate Membership
Expositions
Sponsorship Opportunities
Abigail Remy
Manager, Corporate Membership
(703) 247-5847 office
aremy@afa.org
Christy Sitter
Media Solutions Specialist
(703) 247-5837 office
csitter@afa.org
AFA Website Content
Media Inquiries
Scott King
Communications Specialist
(703) 247-5824
sking@afa.org
AFA Website Questions/Comments
Ted Yorkshire
tyorkshire@afa.org
800-727-3337 x4828
Doug Raaberg
Executive Vice President
O: 703.247.5803
C: 757.775.4242
draaberg@afa.org
Annual Giving
Planned Giving
Donations
Erika Salesses
Manager, Business Development
703-247-5800 ext 4855
esalesses@afa.org
Pitsenbarger Awards
National Aerospace Awards
Team of the Year
Outstanding Airman of the Year
CAP, JROTC, ROTC Programs
Alex Edgar
awards@afa.org
aedgar@afa.org
800-727-3337 x4807
Joe Peel
scholarships@afa.org
jpeel@afa.org
800-727-3337 x4880
Christine Brown
cbrown@afa.org
800-727-3337 x4891
Chapter and State Volunteers
Chapter Questions
Chapter Links
Kris Phillips
field@afa.org
kphillips@afa.org
800-727-3337 x4821
Directions
The Air & Space Forces Association National Headquarters is located at:
1501 Langston Blvd.
Arlington, VA 22209
Via I-395:
- On I-395 N, take exit 8B for Virginia 27/Washington Blvd toward Rosslyn.
- Merge onto S Washington Blvd.
- Take the right exit toward VA-110/Pentagon North Parking.
- Turn right onto Boundary Channel Access Rd.
- Take the ramp onto VA-110 N.
- Merge onto I-66 W via the ramp to Key Bridge/US-29.
- Take exit 73 for US-29/Langston Blvd. toward Rosslyn/Key Bridge.
- Continue onto Langston Blvd. for 0.3 miles.
- The Air & Space Forces Association Building is the red brick building that will be on your right. Turn right onto Oak St. to find parking beneath the Air & Space Forces Association Building.
Via I-66:
- On I-66 E, take exit 73 to merge onto US-29/Langston Blvd. toward Reagan National Airport.
- Merge onto US-29/Langston Blvd., and drive 0.4 miles.
- Turn left onto N Nash St.
- Turn left onto US-29 S.
- The Air & Space Forces Association Building is the red brick building that will be immediately on your right. Turn right onto Oak St. to find parking beneath the Air & Space Forces Association Building.
- Take MD-295 heading south.
- Continue onto MD-201 (crossing District of Columbia).
- Continue onto District of Columbia Hwy 295.
- Take the exit onto I-695 W.
- Merge onto I-695 W.
- Continue onto I-395 S and cross into Virginia.
- Take exit 8B to merge onto VA-110 N toward I-66 West/Rosslyn.
- Merge onto VA-110 N.
- Merge onto I-66 W via the ramp to Key Bridge/US-29.
- Take exit 73 for US-29/Langston Blvd. toward Rosslyn/Key Bridge.
- Continue onto Langston Blvd. for 0.3 miles.
- The Air & Space Forces Association Building is the red brick building that will be on your right. Turn right onto Oak. St. to find parking beneath the Air & Space Forces Association Building.
- Take I-395 S toward Virginia.
- Take exit 8B to merge onto VA-110 N toward I-66 West/Rosslyn.
- Merge onto VA-110 N.
- Merge onto I-66 W via the ramp to Key Bridge/US-29.
- Take exit 73 for US-29/Langston Blvd. toward Rosslyn/Key Bridge.
- Continue onto Langston Blvd. for 0.3 miles.
- The Air & Space Forces Association Building is the red brick building that will be on your right. Turn right onto Oak St. to find parking beneath the Air & Space Forces Association Building.
The nearest metro station is Rosslyn Station (0.4 miles.) The blue, orange, and silver metro lines service Rosslyn Station.
If walking from Rosslyn Station:
- Head north on N Fort Myer Dr. toward N Nash St.
- Turn left onto US-29 N walking around the left side of Gateway Park.
- Turn right onto N Nash St, walking the width of Gateway Park.
- Turn left onto US-29 S.
- The Air & Space Forces Association Building is the red brick building that will be on your right.