2022 National Convention- September 17-18, 2022, National Harbor, MD

2021 NATIONAL CONVENTION RECAP

Last year 139 (134 AFA Delegates) attendees gathered together for the 2021 National Convention to play a pivotal role in shaping our Air Force Association. The association is governed by its National Convention body, which passes its authority to an elected board of directors for requested actions between national conventions. These delegates voted on electing national officers to the Association.

This two-day event also gave attendees the opportunity to network, attend topical workshops, share best practices and celebrate exceptional volunteers and chapters who support the Air Force Association and its mission to educate, advocate and support the total Air Force and Space Force.

