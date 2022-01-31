As an AFA Chapter Leader, you have a library of tools and resources at your fingertips to be an effective AFA volunteer for your Chapter, State or Region.

Find valuable information on:

Aerospace Education Resources

Awards

Committees and Contact List

Field Operations Guidebook

Resources for New Chapters....

And so much more!

Field Leader Training Modules

Our dedicated AFA volunteers have been hard at work to develop comprehensive training documents for our AFA Field Leaders.

Whether you're new to AFA or are a seasoned member, our training documents are available to help you get the most out of your leadership roles with AFA.

Chapter and State Field Reporting

Deadlines for your July - December 2021 Activity and Financial Reports were due January 31, 2022. Your January -June 2022 Activity and Financial Reports are due July 31, 2022. You can find upcoming deadlines, instructions and submit your reports through the AFA Field Portal (username and password required).