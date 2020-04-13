Illinois Guard C-130s Deliver Isolation Pods for Coronavirus Response

The Illinois Air National Guard’s 182nd Airlift Wing was recently called to serve on short notice to bring in high-demand COVID-19 treatment devices for hard-hit Chicago.

On April 8, two C-130Hs and 14 Airmen ferried 250 isolation pods, a total of 13,500 pounds of cargo, from the manufacturer in Eugene, Ore., to Chicago Midway International Airport, to be used at the McCormick Place alternative care center in Chicago.

“[This mission] flows into the Air Force core values and why we put on the uniform every day, and why we do what we do,” said Maj. Brian Rezac, the aircraft commander for one of the C-130s and the chief of safety for the 182nd Airlift Wing. “It is to help others.”

The wing received the tasking for the mission on April 4, with approval coming from the leadership of the Air National Guard, to prepare to fly in the needed equipment. The wing had to get waivers and exceptions to established Defense Department policy, including the stop movement order. It also had to find ways to operate under new requirements to wear face coverings and maintain social distance when possible. The squadron had recently returned from a deployment, and not many pilots and aircrew members were current and available for the flight, Rezac said.