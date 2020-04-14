Airmen 3D Printing, Sewing Masks to Counter COVID-19

Total Force Airmen and members of the USAF community are using high- and low-tech methods to manufacture personal protective equipment for use in the fight against the new coronavirus pandemic.

Some of these efforts predated the Defense Department’s April 5 guidance mandating the wear of fabric-based face coverings at all U.S. military installations.

Airmen from the Alaska Air National Guard’s 168th Wing are using 3D printing to manufacture “a functional respirator mask” that could serve as an alternative to N95 particulate respirators. The masks are reserved for use by medical Airmen responding to the new coronavirus pandemic, according to a 168th Wing release.

“Some of our jobs demand PPE-like masks, but we’re trying not to use them,” 168th Maintenance Group Commander Lt. Col. Jennifer Casillo said in the release.

A team led by 168th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron production superintendent Senior Master Sgt. Ray Allen scoured Internet forums for potential designs, with different levels of success, before settling on a design known as “the Montana Mask,” the release said.