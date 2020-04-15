Air Force Medical Personnel Integrate into NYC Hospitals for Coronavirus Response

USAF medical personnel are working long days in New York City hospitals, augmenting civilian staff who are overwhelmed by the new coronavirus outbreak in the American epicenter of COVID-19.

As the scale of the outbreak grew, medical personnel from the Air Force and other services volunteered to fly to New York City to serve. Reservists activated within hours to leave civilian lives and come to hospitals in need of assistance. Col. Jennifer Ratcliff, the commander of the 927th Aerospace Medical Squadron at MacDill Air Force Base, Fla., is one of those volunteers and is now working as a doctor in NYC hospitals.

“Within 36 hours, we were in New York City,” Ratcliff told reporters in a teleconference. “That says a lot for the Air Force personnel that are willing to come here and take care of fellow American citizens.”

The military response in the city includes the USNS Comfort naval hospital and the large-scale field hospital established at the Javits Center, along with dozens of personnel working inside the hospitals that are extremely busy on the frontline in treating the virus.

“We’re very busy, the city still needs our assets,” she said.