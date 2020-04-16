VP Pence to Deliver In-Person Remarks at USAFA Graduation

Vice President Mike Pence will deliver an in-person address at the U.S. Air Force Academy’s April 18 graduation in Colorado Springs, Colo., amid the COVID-19 pandemic, the White House announced April 14.

“The Vice President looks forward to honoring the Air Force Cadets for their remarkable achievement this Saturday,” Katie Miller, Pence’s press secretary, told Air Force Magazine on April 15. “… The Trump administration remains committed to supporting our men and women in uniform in every way possible.”

Pence was originally slated to give a video keynote at the commencement, CBS4 News Denver reported.

This year’s commencement ceremony will be closed to the public because of the new coronavirus pandemic. The Academy has also barred all personnel who aren’t considered “mission essential graduation staff” from its grounds from 6 a.m.-1 p.m. local time on the day of the graduation to mitigate the COVID-19 risk, a release stated.

However, USAFA will livestream the event—which the graduating class was empowered to design—via Facebook and YouTube beginning at 11 a.m. MDT (1 p.m. EDT).