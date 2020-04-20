Goldfein: Medical Personnel, Families the ‘Big MVPs’ of Coronavirus Effort

Air Force Pararescuemen live by the motto, “These things we do, that others may live.” Air Force Chief of Staff Gen. David Goldfein owes his life to that motto, having been rescued by PJs in Serbia after his F-16 was shot down in 1999.

Now he’s seeing that phrase in a new light. “We’re seeing that same kind of service and commitment from across the medical community,” Goldfein said in a recent interview with Air Force Magazine. “I couldn’t be prouder of them.”

The Air Force mobilized medical professionals and field hospitals to help in the response to the new coronavirus outbreak, including about 200 USAF medical professionals in New York City, the epicenter of the crisis in the United States.

“They are there, they are racing into the breach. They are going every day to treat,” he said. “This is not just Air Force medics and nurses, this is [Health and Human Services], this is the response team. These are our medical professionals who are really the big MVPs right now of this response, and every one of them has a family, spouses, kids, parents, all who are worried about them. And yet they don’t hesitate. They go into the breach and take care of others.”

Across the entire Defense Department, there are about 15,000 Active Duty personnel deployed, including more than 4,000 medical personnel. There are also about 33,000 National Guard troops called up to help with individual state responses.