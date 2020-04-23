DOD Implements Tiered Approach to COVID-19 Testing

The Pentagon is adjusting its COVID-19 testing policy, with a new emphasis on screening service members in its highest priority missions in addition to diagnosing troops who are already sick.

As the new coronavirus outbreak spread, the Defense Department used its limited testing resources to confirm cases at bases across the globe. But, with an expected increase in testing capability and materials in the coming weeks, the DOD also plans to start testing seemingly healthy service members who are a part of critical missions like nuclear deterrence and homeland defense, Vice Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Gen. John Hyten said April 22.

Priorities for testing people who are not already exhibiting symptoms include:

Critical national missions Troops already engaged in contingency operations Forward deployed service members or those returning from deployment. All other forces

Tier one testing is underway, with the DOD “making sure that they are always full up, always ready to go,” Hyten said.