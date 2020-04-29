Interview: Air Force Surgeon General Lt. Gen. Dorothy Hogg

Q: Where are you right now on ensuring you have personal protective equipment for your Air Force medical personnel—masks and so on?

A: We are sitting in a pretty good place. We had a good stockpile of pandemic capability. We also have some other capabilities that we can dig into if needed. We have not had to do that. And we are part of the whole-of-government effort, so that when we need resupply, we do put in our request for resupply, and to date we have not run short. The other things that we’re doing with the PPE, along with the rest of the government, is looking at ways that we can safely and adequately extend the use of some of our PPE equipment, specifically our N-95 masks, since that has been the topic of a lot of discussion across the government. We have had some of our very innovative Airman come up with ways to safely disinfect our N-95 masks, such as using ultraviolet lights. And that has been looked at [by] the CDC, and they also are giving the green light to do that—if and when needed. So, we know that that is a capability that we have and we haven’t had to absolutely go that way yet. So in the PPE realm, we’re doing really, really well.

Q: And not just on masks but on gowns, boots, gloves, etc.?

A: Right, absolutely. It’s not just N95, we have capability and capacity for all the other PPE kinds of items that we would need.

Q: What lessons have you learned so far that would change the way you prepare in the future?

A: Obviously we’re still learning lessons, right? And because it’s a new virus, we don’t really know everything about it yet. Each day we get a little bit smarter about how it acts, how it affects, how it infects, how long it stays around, and those kinds of things. We’re continuing to learn lessons every day. Some of the lessons that we have learned to date is, No. 1, how do we operate in an environment where you have to reduce your face-to-face interactions? So we have done a lot with telehealth, which is something that we had been moving towards in the Military Health System, generally. But this event has helped us to move that faster, and to expand it across the Military Health System. And so that’s been working out very, very well. We have adopted systems that we can use and expect to continue to use those once we get back to whatever our new normal is going to be. We’ll never get back to really normal-normal, but whatever our new normal is. We’ve also looked at ways to utilize, as I said earlier, our PPE and how we can extend the use and wear of those. So that’s something that has been beneficial. Previous to COVID, pre-COVID I like to call it, we were pretty much a face-to-face organization. Today, we have figured out that there are a lot of things that we can do through teleworking. And so I do expect that some of those things will continue down the road, as well.