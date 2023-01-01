Become a Corporate Member

For more than seven decades, the Air Force Association has worked with the private sector and the Air Force to ensure that the United States has the best equipment, systems, and people to protect our country. Today, the U.S. is the preeminent leader in air, space, and cyberspace.

No matter the threats imposed on our global leadership, our dedication to a powerful Air Force will not waver. These times call for an enhanced partnership between the public and private sectors to meet this historic challenge. Unite your organization with our community of 100,000-plus Airmen, Guardians, families, civilians, and more through our three tiers of corporate membership.

AFA Corporate Membership Levels

Jimmy Doolittle - $8,000 General Doolittle is a hometown hero to our AFA community. His role as AFA’s first president is groundbreaking and his contributions to our country are honorable. General Doolittle was a Medal of Honor recipient and renowned for breaking speed records and leading historic Air Force missions, including the first successful aerial attack on the Japanese mainland. Additional decorations include two Distinguished Flying Service Crosses, the Silver Star, three Distinguished Flying Crosses, the Bronze Star, four Air Medals, and other foreign decorations. The General Doolittle corporate membership is available to business with more than $300 million in annual revenue and allows for up to seventy-five (75) individual AFA memberships. Exclusive usage of the AFA Corporate Member logo

Eligible to exhibit and sponsor at AFA's Air, Space & Cyber and Aerospace Warfare Symposium conferences and technology expositions

Sponsor invites to special senior level events at AFA's Air Space & Cyber and Aerospace Warfare Symposium (as space allows)

One (1) complimentary conference registration to the event you exhibit

Eligible to sponsor AFA programs such as Aerospace & STEM Education, Wounded Airman Program, Air and Space Warfighters in Action speaker series

Discount on advertising space in the conference program for events at which you exhibit

Enhanced presence featuring company logo and link directly to company website on AFA website

Company listing in Air Force Magazine & AFA's Annual Report

Captain Rickenbacker was America's World War I "Ace of Aces." With 26 aerial victories, he was America's most successful fighter ace in WWI. He received the Medal of Honor, seven Distinguished Service Cross awards, the Légion d'Honneur, and the Croix de Guerre. The Captain Rickenbacker corporate membership is available to businesses with $50-300 million in annual revenue and allows for up to fifty (50) individual AFA memberships.

Eligible to exhibit and sponsor at AFA's Air, Space & Cyber and Air Warfare Symposium conferences and technology expositions

Sponsor invites to special senior level events at AFA's Air Space & Cyber and Aerospace Warfare Symposium (as space allows)

One (1) complimentary conference registration to the event you exhibit

Eligible to sponsor AFA programs such as Aerospace & STEM Education, Wounded Airman Program, Air and Space Warfighters in Action speaker series

Discount on advertising space in the conference program for events at which you exhibit

Enhanced presence featuring company log and link directly to company website on AFA website

Company listing in Air Force Magazine & AFA's Annual Report

General Arnold was a pioneer Airman who was taught to fly by the innovators of the world's first successful airplane, the Wright Brothers. He actively expanded our country's air power as commander of Army Air Forces, with notable World War II victories over Germany and Japan. By an act of Congress, he received the permanent five-star rank of General of the Air Force, the first such commission ever granted. General Arnold corporate membership is available to businesses with up to $50 million in annual revenue and allows for up to ten (10) individual AFA memberships.

Eligible to exhibit and sponsor at AFA's Air, Space & Cyber and Aerospace Warfare Symposium conferences and technology expositions

One (1) complimentary conference registration to the event you exhibit

Eligible to sponsor AFA programs such as Aerospace & STEM Education, Wounded Airman Program, Air and Space Warfighters In Action speaker series

Discount on advertising space in the conference program for events at which you exhibit

Company listing on AFA website

Company listing in Air Force Magazine and AFA's Annual Report

Additional Engagement and Sponsorship Opportunities

Additional Engagement and Sponsorship Opportunities

Take your corporate membership with AFA even higher through our available sponsorship opportunities. Whether supporting our advancement of aerospace education or the well-being of our Airmen, we offer a mix of sponsorship opportunities you can back with the support of your brand.

Contact Us

For more information about corporate membership and sponsorship opportunities, please email our Corporate Relations team at Corporate@afa.org.