AFA Chapters in Colorado Honor Awardees at Air Force Academy

AFA chapters across Colorado celebrated the outstanding military personnel assigned to their state during the Colorado AFA Annual Awards Banquet. The theme was “Celebrating the Summit.”

The top three nominees in multiple Air Force and Space Force military and civilian categories came together in the Doolittle Hall at the U.S. Air Force Academy on August 24 to be recognized by AFA’s Colorado chapters. A multi-chapter awards committee narrowed down a huge stack of recommendations, selecting the top three in the following categories:

Cadet of the Year

Airman and Guardian of the Year

Air Force and Space Force NCO of the Year

Air Force and Space Force SNCO of the Year

First Sergeant of the Year

CGO of the Year

Civilian Category I of the Year

Civilian Category II of the Year.

The Space Force Senior Enlisted Council was in charge of valet parking, and one of their eager volunteers was Senior Airman Mariah Hayden, one of AFA National’s 12 Outstanding Airmen of the Year.

Our emcee, Caty Rozema, National AE Education Committee member, gave very specific directions to the commanders, first sergeants and co-workers, who also attended to support their nominee, that this wasn’t a time to be quiet. They didn’t disappoint.

All received a certificate of congratulations, and the winner in each category received a handmade coin tray engraved with their name and the award.

Chapter and State Teachers of the Year were also recognized with each receiving a Medal of Honor quotes book personally autographed by Medal of Honor recipient Drew Dix. The books were presented by Melissa Pfaff, our 2023 State ToY who placed third nationally and Robbie Ferguson, our 2022 State ToY, who placed second nationally. These two amazing educators then presented the jacket, certificate, and check to our 2024 ToY, Daniel Langevin, from Aurora Central High School, Aurora, Colorado.

The event also recognized all of our amazing Colorado AFA volunteers! The National Medal of Merit recipients from Colorado include Kenneth Bowens, Mark “Yak” Maryak, Caty Rozema, and Patricia Swan. Colorado also has several state awards, recognizing all the hours of devotion to the AFA mission with State Medals of Merit, State Exceptional Service Awards, State President’s Citations, State Superior Excellence Awards, and State Member of the Year.

In addition to the music and great food, a highlight for the evening was our guest speaker, Jamie Teachenor. Teachenor has a lengthy and incredibly impressive resume as an Air Force Veteran and award-winning multi-platinum singer/songwriter with 23 years of success in the Nashville music industry. He found his place in American Military history as the composer of Semper Supra, the official anthem for the sixth and newest branch of the U.S. Armed Forces, the United States Space Force. Teachenor was not only a guest speaker, he also sang the National Anthem and led the singing of the Air Force and Space Force anthems.

An after action report that says, “A good time was had by all,” would be an absolute understatement. The Colorado AFA Annual Awards Banquet was a fantastic event that definitely “Celebrated the Summit” of achievement for military, government civilians, and AFA volunteers. What a great way to make sure our Colorado military units know what the AFA mission is all about and to truly understand everything AFA does to educate, advocate, and support our Airmen and Guardians!