AFA National Convention

2024 National Convention September 14 – 15, 2024 National Harbor, MD Registration will open soon.

The Air & Space Forces Association’s National Convention is an exciting opportunity for AFA delegates from around the world to come together and shape our future. Following in the footsteps of our country, we are governed by our National Convention body under the structure of the AFA Constitution. An elected Board of Directors has the authority to take action between National Conventions.

Over 160 delegates gathered for the 2023 National Convention. These AFA Field Leaders attended various workshops, shared best practices, celebrated outstanding units and volunteers at the 2023 Field Awards Dinner, and cast their important votes for open AFA Board positions.