AFA’s Aerospace Education Fellowships
Created in the 1970s under Sen. Barry Goldwater’s Aerospace Education Foundation leadership, AFA’s Aerospace Education Fellowships honor supporters whose efforts merit special recognition, with the first fellowship awarded to Jo Doolittle, wife of Gen Jimmy Doolittle. Built on this legacy, our new fellowship program enables you to show your commitment to furthering aerospace education.
Your contribution will not only have a real and lasting impact on educators and students nationwide, but it will also be permanently recognized both on and offline, allowing you to share your dedication with others. Funds raised from fellowships go directly to AFA Aerospace Education programs. The fellowships provide an excellent way for AFA chapters at all levels to honor and recognize significant contributions while funding and expanding AFA’s education programs.
See our contribution levels below to decide which one is right for you. To order a Fellowship, please complete the request form linked below and send it to education@afa.org.
Fellowship Levels by Contribution
|$5,000
|Jimmy Doolittle Fellowship
10.5×13″ Personalized Plaque
|$2,500
|Gen of the Air Forces H.H. Arnold Fellowship
8×10″ Personalized Plaque
|$1,500
|CMSgt of the Air Force Paul Airey Fellowship
8×10″ Personalized Plaque
|$1,000
|Gen Bernard A. Schriever Fellowship
8×10″ Personalized Plaque
|$500
|Gen Ira Eaker Historical Fellowship
Mounted Personalized Certificate
|$250
|CMSgt Walter Scott Fellow of the Association
Personalized Certificate
|$100
|Presentation Fellowship
Personalized Certificate
Aerospace Education Fellows
AFA wishes to thank our Fellows for their contributions to our Aerospace Education programs. We are pleased to honor the individuals and organizations that help us sustain our programs in support of the many dedicated teachers, students, and Airmen and their families around the country.
Please note that our Fellowship levels have been remodeled. Awards presented prior to 2019 may not have been at the same contribution level that they currently are.
Doolittle Fellows
In Grateful Memory of Col. David Pope, USAF (Ret.) (2023), presented by the Alamo Chapter
Gerald Murray, AFA Chairman of the Board (2022), presented by the Air & Space Forces Association
Jim Hannam, Vice Chairman of the Board, Aerospace Education (2021), presented by the Aerospace Education Council
In Loving Memory of Scott Paul Van Cleef, Former Chairman of the Board (2021), presented by his Air Force Association Friends
Tom Gwaltney, esteemed AFA Director and Leader (2020), presented by South Central Region and AFA Members
F. Whitten Peters, Chairman of the Board (2019), presented by the Air Force Association
Dick Bundy, Vice Chairman of the Board, Aerospace Education (2018), presented by the Aerospace Education Council
Sharon A. Branch (2018), presented by the Aerospace Education Council
Robert J. Cenker (2018), presented by Iron Gate Chapter
Arnold Fellows
Jim Simons, Vice Chair for Field Operations (2023), presented by the Air & Space Forces Association
Col. Tom Shepherd (2021), presented by Virginia AFA Friends
Gavin “Mac” MacAloon, Vice Chairman of the Board, Field Operations (2020), presented by AFA Board of Directors
Steven Lundgren, AFA Treasurer (2020), presented by AFA Board of Directors
Maj. Gen. George Douglas, USAFR (Ret.) (2020), presented by Friends of General Douglas
Airey Fellows
Brent Boller (2020), presented by Alamo Chapter
William J. Bender (2018), presented by Iron Gate Chapter
Schriever Fellows
Maj. Gen. Stephen Purdy (2023), presented by AFA General Schriever Chapter
In Loving Memory of Robert Lee Elley III (2021), presented by Friends of the Air Force Association
James L. Mallett, AFA Lifetime Member (2020), presented by Susan Mallett, AFA National Director, AE Council
F. Gavin “Mac” MacAloon, Vice Chairman of the Board, Field Operations (2020), presented by AFA Field Leaders
Dr. Anne Lee (2019), presented by the Air Force Association
Maj Gen Michael A. Guetlein (2019), presented by Gen Bernard A. Schriever Chapter
Brig Gen Steven P. Whitney (2019), presented by Gen Bernard A. Schriever Chapter
Lt Gen David D. Thompson (2018), presented by Gen Bernard A. Schriever Chapter
Eaker Fellows
In Memoriam: Col (Ret) Bryant Culberson & Maura Culberson (2023), presented by Col Jim Hannam, USAF (Ret.), USAFA Classmate/Roommate, Friend
In Memoriam: Ms. Patricia (Patti) Eileen King (2023), presented by Col (Ret.) Jim & Maureen Hannam, Friends, River Rat, Thud Pilot
In Memoriam: Col Peter T. Gillespie Jr. (2023), presented by Thunderbird Chapter 189
United States Air Force Warfare Center (2023), presented by Thunderbird Chapter 189
In Memoriam: Col Russell J. Powers, Jr. (Ret.) (2022), presented by Col Jim Hannam, USAF (Ret.)
In Memoriam: Col Robert E. Venkus (2022), presented by Col Jim Hannam, USAF (Ret.), Fellow USAFA Classmate, River Rat, and Thud Pilot
In Memoriam: Col Gordon Clouser (2021), presented by Col Jim Hannam, USAF (Ret.), Fellow River Rat and Thud Pilot
In Loving Memory of Thomas Cartter Frierson (2021), presented by Carol and Bill Croom
Jimmy “JRay” Clark (2021), presented by Thunderbird Chapter 189
Robert “Bob” Hale (2021), presented by Thunderbird Chapter 189
Susan “SAS” Sullivan (2021), presented by Thunderbird Chapter 189
Richard “Rico” Biernacki (2020), presented by Lt Gen (Ret.) Robert Elder, 8AF Consultation Committee
Scott Fellows of the Association
Jeffrey James (2023), presented by Central Oklahoma Gerrity Chapter
In memoriam: Col. Eugene Deatrick, USAF (Ret.) (2021), presented by Col Jim Hannam, USAF (Ret.), Fellow Old Bold Pilot (OBP)
In memoriam: Maj. George Lee Barnes, USAF (Ret.) (2021), presented by Col Jim Hannam, USAF (Ret.), Fellow USAFA Classmate
In memoriam: George and Lee Douglas (2020), presented by Carol and Bill Croom
Frederick “Rick” Driesbach (2019), presented by Tennessee Valley Chapter
Presentation Fellows
Mitzi Morrison (2023), presented by Stephen Gourley
Caty Rozema (2023), presented by Stephen Gourley
Space Safari Program Office, Los Angeles Air Force Base (2022), presented by Martin H. Harris Chapter, Orlando, FL
8 EAMS, Al Udeid Air Base (2022), presented by Martin H. Harris Chapter, Orlando, FL
In memoriam: James Edward “Jim” Moore (2021), presented by Bob and Debbie George
Maj Gen Scott Gray, USAF (Ret.) (2021), presented by AFA Florida
CMSgt Richard R. Hall, Jr. (2021), presented by Martin H. Harris Chapter, FL303
In memoriam: Yoshie Erli Ogai Pevehouse (2021), presented by Bob and Debbie George
Brandon Strong (2021), presented by Bob George, National Director, West, AFA
In memoriam: Zita Skoch (2020), presented by Carol and Bill Croom
Air Mobility Operations Squadron Enterprise (2020), presented by Martin H. Harris Chapter
437th Operational Support Squadron Intelligence (2020), presented by Martin H. Harris Chapter
In memoriam: O. R. “Ollie” Crawford (2019), presented by Carol and Bill Croom
Northrop Grumman Battlefield Airborne Communications Node (2019), presented by Martin H. Harris Chapter
28th Bomb Wing, Ellsworth AFB (2019), presented by Martin H. Harris Chapter