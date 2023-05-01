AWS23

News from AFA

M2M Air Force Memorial

Recovery, Recruitment, Community: The Memorial to Memorial Ride Continues

The U.S. Air Force is the only service that can trace its roots to a garage start up—Wilbur and Orville Wright started as two bike makers who made the first…
Senior Leaders

AFA Accentuates Family Support, Quality-of-Life Issues at Air, Space & Cyber Conference

Nearly 1,000 military spouses attended AFA’s 2023 Air, Space & Cyber Conference in National Harbor, Md., for free. This year’s conference not only featured sessions solely dedicated to the quality-of-life…
Bill McInnish

2023 National TOY Honored at AFA National Convention and Air, Space & Cyber Conference

Bill McInnish, the  AFA/Rolls-Royce National Teacher of the Year  (TOY) for 2023, was recognized extensively throughout AFA’s National Convention and Air, Space & Cyber Conference. McInnish will now be a…
Scott Van Cleef Memorial

Roanoke Chapter Becomes ‘Scott Van Cleef Chapter’ in Memorial of AFA Leader

AFA’s Roanoke Chapter unveiled the Scott Van Cleef memorial at the Southwestern Virginia Veteran’s Cemetery in Dublin, Va., on July 8, 2023. Numerous AFA leaders were in attendance. Van Cleef…
NRO Support

Gabriel Chapter Supports NRO Back-to-School Event

The Charles Gabriel Chapter of Northern Virginia supported the National Reconnaissance Office’s (NRO) families with a Back-to-School event at their Chantilly, Va., location on July 28, 2023. The event was…
Viking Neptune

Vietnam-Era Vets Honored Aboard ‘Viking Neptune’

My wife, Teresita, and I were on the 2022-2023 Viking World Cruise aboard the ‘Viking Neptune.’ We ran into an Army couple who was interested in AFA’s Vietnam 50th Anniversary…
