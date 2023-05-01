Membership
Discover the benefits of becoming an AFA member, including special access to our premier professional development events, subscription to Air & Space Forces Magazine, perks from our industry partners, and much more.
Field & Chapters
Our local AFA chapters are advancing our mission on a global scale. See the latest news from the field, get access to Field Leader resources, and more.
Corporate Membership
Unite your organization with our 100,000-member strong community of Airmen, Guardians, families, civilians, and more through our three tiers of corporate membership.
News from AFA
|
How is your Chapter, Region, or State supporting the AFA mission? Share your story with our entire Air and Space Forces community by drafting an article and submitting it to our AFA in Action newsroom.