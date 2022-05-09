Becoming a Community Partner is a great way to get your business involved with your local Air Force and Space Force community! For more than 40 years, businesses have been joining the Air & Space Forces Association to support both AFA National and local AFA chapters.

By forming a partnership with your local AFA chapter, your business will help AFA fulfill its mission to promote dominant United States Air and Space Forces and a strong national defense. There are two options for membership:

Category One (CP I) $90.00 annually - Business can designate one person to receive AFA Membership and enjoy all benefits thereof.

Category Two (CP II) $180.00 annually - Business can designate two people to receive AFA Membership and enjoy all benefits thereof.

Not only does a Community Partner receive all the benefits of an AFA membership, such as a variety of product and service discounts, insurance programs, and much more, but the partner will also receive a wooden plaque with a date medallion and a window decal. These will show customers and clients that your business supports our troops!

If your business is interested in becoming a Community Partner, you should first contact your local chapter. You may locate chapter contact information on the Community page of the website.

To sign up as a new Community Partner, please use the application form below and connect with your local chapter to sign-up!

For questions or for more information on the program, please contact field@afa.org.