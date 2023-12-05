Governing Documents

The Association provides an organization through which we, as free people, may unite: to advocate for and support the men and women of the United States Air Force; to address the defense responsibilities of our nation imposed by the many advances in aerospace technology that have been and will continue to be made; to educate the members and the public at large as to what those men and women and technology contribute to the security of free people and the betterment of mankind; and to advocate and support military preparedness of the United States and its allies in order to adequately maintain the security of the United States and the free world.

AFA Bylaws

AFA 2019 Operations & Procedures Manual

AFA Strategic Plan for 2021-2026

AFA Articles of Incorporation