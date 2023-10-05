AFA’s Teacher of the Year Program

Thompson-Mallett National Teacher of the Year

The Thompson-Mallett National Teacher of the Year award is presented to a dedicated K-12 educator and AFA State Teacher of the Year winner. This honor recognizes STEM educators for their outstanding classroom performance, collaborative initiatives, educational outreach, leadership, and significant impact in the school and community.

The National Teacher of the Year will receive a $3,000 award, a plaque, and gold pin. First and second runners-up receive $2,000 and $1,000.

Guidelines and Criteria

Candidates must be submitted by their respective AFA State leaders. The candidate must be a former AFA State Teacher of the Year selected during the most recent past two years.

The deadline for nominations is June 30.