Register Now for AFA National

Join us Sept. 16-18 for AFA’s 2024 Air, Space & Cyber Conference in National Harbor, Md., featuring more than 40 panel discussions, nearly 300 exhibit booths, and unparalleled networking opportunities. Registration is open now!

Register Now
Sentinel Critical to National Security

For the last three years there has been a legislative effort to eliminate the Sentinel ICBM program and undermine the land-based leg of our nuclear triad. AFA applauds HASC for once more disregarding this effort.

Deptula Visits Ukraine

Lt. Gen. David Deptula, USAF (Ret.), Dean of AFA's Mitchell Institute, was invited to Kyiv for advisory discussions with the Ukraine Air Force, the General Staff of the Ukrainian Armed Forces, and the Ministry of Defense.

AFA, German Air Force Association Partner

AFA and the German Air Force Association will work together to amplify awareness about allied air power and the roles each organization plays in advancing dialog about the security of their countries.

Our Legislative Priorities for FY25

AFA is working with lawmakers to address legislative issues affecting the Air Force and Space Force. Read the six solutions we’ve proposed to the Hill.

AFA’s Mission

Advocate, Educate, Support

Our mission is to promote dominant U.S. Air & Space Forces as the foundation of a strong National Defense; to honor and support our Airmen, Guardians, and their Families; and to remember and respect our enduring Heritage.

Advocate

Advocate and promote aerospace power to favorably shape policy and resourcing decisions to guarantee the strongest aerospace forces in the world.

Educate

Educate the public on the critical need for unrivaled aerospace power and promote aerospace and STEM education for a technically superior and professional workforce to ensure national security.

Support

Support Airmen, Guardians, and the families of the Total Air Force and Space Force, including Active Duty, National Guard, Reserve, civilians, families, and members of the Civil Air Patrol.

Upcoming Events

Air & Space Warfighters in Action: Lt. Gen. Adrian Spain

 
2024 National Convention

 
2024 Air, Space & Cyber Conference

 
2025 AFA Warfare Symposium

 
News from AFA

Watch, Read: Allvin Shares Updates on New ACC, NGAD’s Future & More

June 13, 2024
Gen. David W. Allvin, Chief of Staff of the U.S. Air Force, joined AFA President & CEO Lt. Gen. Burt Field, USAF (Ret.) on June 14, 2024, for an Air & Space Warfighters in Action Q&A.
AFA Participates in Official Memorial Day Ceremony at Arlington National Cemetery 

May 31, 2024
AFA joined senior U.S. leaders at Arlington National Cemetery to pay homage to our nation’s fallen heroes on these hallowed grounds.
AFA AIMS Launches New Recruiting Resources Portal

May 30, 2024
AFA rolled out its new recruiting website through its AIMS initiative. Chapters can find resources at www.afa.org/AIMS.

Air & Space Forces Magazine

Senators Want to Block F-22 and F-15E Retirements, Require Study on Air Superiority

June 14, 2024
The Senate Armed Services Committee finished its markup of the fiscal 2025 National Defense Authorization bill on June 14, with…
No More Ops Groups, Allvin Says, Promising First ‘Combat Wings’ in ’26

June 14, 2024
The Air Force will do away with operations and maintenance groups, the level of command between wings and squadrons, Chief…
Space Force Adds New Company to Compete with SpaceX, ULA for NSSL Launches

June 14, 2024
The Space Force is moving to up competition for its most important launches, selecting Blue Origin, SpaceX, and United Launch…