AFA Councils

FIELD COUNCIL

  • Chris Canada, Chair
  • Mike Liqouri, National Secretary and Emerging Leaders Working Group Lead
  • Gavin “Mac” MacAloon, Director Emeritus & FOG Working Group Lead
  • Paul Hendricks, Director at Large and Advocacy Working Group Lead
  • Wayne Kauffman, Far West RP and RP Subcommittee Lead
  • Jeff James, Oklahoma SP and Diversity Working Group Lead
  • Norm King, Texas SP and National Guard Working Group Lead
  • Riq Baldwin, Training Working Group Lead
  • Ross Lampert, Field Leadership Development Team Lead
  • Brian McMahon, Technology Working Group Lead
  • Summer Folsom, Strategic Messaging Working Group Lead
  • Linda McMahon, Central East RP and AE Committee Liaison
  • Mark Tarpley, Director at Large and Membership Committee Liaison
  • Joe Burke, Space Working Group Liaison
  • Craig Spanburg, Great Lakes RP
  • Fred Niblock, Midwest RP
  • Dave “Pilgrim” DeNofrio, New England RP
  • Dan Murphy, North Central RP
  • Patrick Kon, Northeast RP
  • Fran Bradshaw, Rocky Mountain RP
  • Len Vernamonti, South Central RP
  • Mike Trotter, Southeast RP 
  • Alan Berg, Southwest RP
  • Bobi Oates, West Area Director
  • Janelle Stafford, Central Area Director
  • Todd Freece, East Area Director
  • Kris Phillips, Staff Liaison

EDUCATION COUNCIL

  • Stephen Gourley (CO), Chair
  • Sharon Branch (FL), Vice Chair
  • Dick Bundy (VA)
  • Bill Croom (NC)
  • Jim Hannam (VA)
  • Mary Anne Thompson (MA)
  • Larry Sagstetter (MN)
  • Gary Copsey (TX)
  • Bill McInnish (FL)
  • Gabrielle Kearney (ID)
  • Susan Mallett (AL)
  • Mitzi Morrison (TX)
  • Linda McMahon (VA)
  • Gil Perez (VA)
  • Rick Ragaller (CO)
  • Catharine (Caty) Rozema (CO)
  • Lauri Orth (GA)
  • Mark Tarpley (OK)
  • Bill Yucuis (FL)
  • Chip Deyerle (SC)
  • Joe Abegg (NJ)
  • Bill Harding (CA)

TOY Advisory Board

  • Levin Brandt, Silver Wings President, Ex-officio Member
  • Kyle DeNeef, Arnold Air Society Commander, Ex-Officio Member
  • Ben Coval, i5 Space, Ex-officio Member
  • Ben Caro (AL), AFJROTC Liaison, Air University
  • Bruce Kenney (AL), AFJROTC Liaison, Air University
  • Joe Peel (VA), Manager, Aerospace Education Programs, AEC Liaison
  • Stu Pettis (VA) Director, Aerospace Education Programs
  • Kari Voliva (VA) Vice President, Member Field Relations
  • Rebecca Dalton (VA), Director of Operations, StellarXplorers
  • Rachel Zimmerman (VA), Senior Director, Business Operations, CyberPatriot