AFA Councils
FIELD COUNCIL
- Chris Canada, Chair
- Mike Liqouri, National Secretary and Emerging Leaders Working Group Lead
- Gavin “Mac” MacAloon, Director Emeritus & FOG Working Group Lead
- Paul Hendricks, Director at Large and Advocacy Working Group Lead
- Wayne Kauffman, Far West RP and RP Subcommittee Lead
- Jeff James, Oklahoma SP and Diversity Working Group Lead
- Norm King, Texas SP and National Guard Working Group Lead
- Riq Baldwin, Training Working Group Lead
- Ross Lampert, Field Leadership Development Team Lead
- Brian McMahon, Technology Working Group Lead
- Summer Folsom, Strategic Messaging Working Group Lead
- Linda McMahon, Central East RP and AE Committee Liaison
- Mark Tarpley, Director at Large and Membership Committee Liaison
- Joe Burke, Space Working Group Liaison
- Craig Spanburg, Great Lakes RP
- Fred Niblock, Midwest RP
- Dave “Pilgrim” DeNofrio, New England RP
- Dan Murphy, North Central RP
- Patrick Kon, Northeast RP
- Fran Bradshaw, Rocky Mountain RP
- Len Vernamonti, South Central RP
- Mike Trotter, Southeast RP
- Alan Berg, Southwest RP
- Bobi Oates, West Area Director
- Janelle Stafford, Central Area Director
- Todd Freece, East Area Director
- Kris Phillips, Staff Liaison
EDUCATION COUNCIL
- Stephen Gourley (CO), Chair
- Sharon Branch (FL), Vice Chair
- Dick Bundy (VA)
- Bill Croom (NC)
- Jim Hannam (VA)
- Mary Anne Thompson (MA)
- Larry Sagstetter (MN)
- Gary Copsey (TX)
- Bill McInnish (FL)
- Gabrielle Kearney (ID)
- Susan Mallett (AL)
- Mitzi Morrison (TX)
- Linda McMahon (VA)
- Gil Perez (VA)
- Rick Ragaller (CO)
- Catharine (Caty) Rozema (CO)
- Lauri Orth (GA)
- Mark Tarpley (OK)
- Bill Yucuis (FL)
- Chip Deyerle (SC)
- Joe Abegg (NJ)
- Bill Harding (CA)
TOY Advisory Board
- Levin Brandt, Silver Wings President, Ex-officio Member
- Kyle DeNeef, Arnold Air Society Commander, Ex-Officio Member
- Ben Coval, i5 Space, Ex-officio Member
- Ben Caro (AL), AFJROTC Liaison, Air University
- Bruce Kenney (AL), AFJROTC Liaison, Air University
- Joe Peel (VA), Manager, Aerospace Education Programs, AEC Liaison
- Stu Pettis (VA) Director, Aerospace Education Programs
- Kari Voliva (VA) Vice President, Member Field Relations
- Rebecca Dalton (VA), Director of Operations, StellarXplorers
- Rachel Zimmerman (VA), Senior Director, Business Operations, CyberPatriot