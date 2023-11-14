Watch, Read: 2024 AFA Warfare Symposium

Keynote Address

State of the Space Force



– Gen. Chance Saltzman, Chief of Space Operations



Keynote Address

State of the Air Force



– Gen. David W. Allvin, Chief of Staff of the Air Force



Driving Change with Speed



– Kristyn E. Jones, Performing the Duties of Under Secretary of the Air Force

– Andrew P. Hunter, Assistant Secretary of the Air Force for Acquisition, Technology, and Logistics

– Frank Calvelli, Assistant Secretary of the Air Force for Space Acquisition and Integration

– Moderator: Kirk Rieckhoff, Coleader of McKinsey & Company’s Aerospace & Defense Practice in the Americas



Space Order of Battle



– Lt. Gen. DeAnna M. Burt, Deputy Chief of Space Operations for Operations, Cyber, and Nuclear

– Maj. Gen. Troy Endicott, Director of Global Space Operations, U.S. Space Command

– Maj. Gen. Gregory J. Gagnon, Deputy Chief of Space Operations for Intelligence

– Moderator: Gen. Kevin P. Chilton, USAF (Ret.), Explorer Chair at AFA’s Mitchell Institute for Aerospace Studies



Defeating the Drone Threat



– Michael Holl, Requirements and Capabilities Lead, RTX

– Col. Brad Reeves, USAF (Ret.), Director of C4I Business Unit Strategy and – Growth, Elbit Systems of America

– Bart Olson, Vice President of Future Concepts, Northrop Grumman Defense Systems

– Moderator: Maj. Gen. R. Scott Jobe, USAF Director of Force Design, Integration, and Wargaming



Collaborative Combat Aircraft



– Mark Rettig, VP and GM, Edison Works Business & Technology Development, GE Aerospace

– Tom Jones, President, Northrop Grumman Aeronautics Systems

– David Alexander, President, General Atomics Aeronautical Systems

– Moderator: Brig. Gen. Jason Voorheis, Program Executive Officer for Fighters and Advanced Aircraft



Future Force Design for Counterspace Campaigning



– Lt. Gen. Shawn N. Bratton, Deputy Chief of Space Operations, Strategy, Plans, Programs and Requirements

– Brig. Gen. Devin R. Pepper, Deputy Commanding General, Operations, and Vice Command, Space Operations Command

– Col. Charles Galbreath, USSF (Ret.), Senior Fellow for Space Studies, AFA’s Mitchell Institute for Aerospace Studies

– Scott Forney, President, General Atomics Electromagnetics Systems

– Moderator: Gen. Kevin P. Chilton, USAF (Ret.), Explorer Chair at AFA’s Mitchell Institute for Aerospace Studies



Disruptive Warfare: The Nonkinetic Fight



– Lt. Gen. Kevin P. Kennedy, Commander 16th Air Force; Air Forces Cyber

– Lt. Gen. Douglas A. Schiess, Commander, United States Space Forces-Space

– Moderator: J. Michael Dahm, Senior Resident Fellow for Aerospace and China Studies, AFA’s Mitchell Institute for Aerospace Studies



Installations and Operational Energy: The Margin of Victory in Great Power Competition



– Dr. Ravi I. Chaudhary, Assistant Secretary of the Air Force for Energy, Installations, and Environment

– Lt. Gen. Tom D. Miller, Deputy Chief of Staff for Logistics, Engineering, and Force Protection

– Tom O’Leary, Co-founder of JetZero

– Col. Paul P. Townsend, Commander, 354th Fighter Wing, Eielson AFB, Alaska

– Moderator: Tobias Naegele, Editor-in-Chief, Air & Space Forces Magazine



Defeating Threats in Indo-PACOM



– Brig. Gen. Anthony J. Mastalir, Commander, United States Space Forces Indo Pacific

– Col. David J. Berkland, Chief of Staff, Headquarters, Pacific Air Forces

– Col. Sugiyama Kimitoshi, Commander, Space Operations Group, Japan Air Self Defense Force

– Col. Jongseo “Jay” Park, Air & Space Attache, Embassy of the Republic of Korea

– Moderator: Maj. Gen. Doug Raaberg, USAF (Ret.), Executive Vice President, Air & Space Forces Association



CCAs as a Disruptive Force



– Maj. Gen. R. Scott Jobe, Director of Force Design, Integration, and Wargaming

– Col. Jason Voorheis, Program Executive Officer for Fighters and Advanced – Aircraft

– David Alexander, President, General Atomics Aeronautical Systems

– Robert Winkler, Kratos Vice President of Corporate Development and National – Security Programs

– Moderator: Heather Penney, Senior Resident Fellow, AFA’s Mitchell Institute for Aerospace Studies



Space Resiliency



– Colin Mitchell, VP and GM of RF Systems, Space, and Airborne Systems, L3Harris

– Kyle Rice, Chief Technology Officer, Virtualitics, Inc.

– Matt Brown, Principal Engineering Fellow and the Technical Director for Air & Space Defense Systems, RTX

– Moderator: Maj. Gen. Stephen G. Purdy, Jr., Military Deputy in the Office of the Assistant Secretary of the Air Force for Space Acquisition and Integration



Optimizing for Battle



– Dr. Timothy Grayson, Special Assistant to the Secretary of the Air Force for Mission-Centered Analysis and Operational Imperatives

– Maj. Gen. Stephen G. Purdy, Jr., Military Deputy in the Office of the Assistant Secretary of the Air Force for Space Acquisition and Integration

– Brig. Gen. Joseph D. Kunkel, Special Assistant to the Chief of Staff of the Air Force for Operational Imperative Integration

– Moderator: Lt. Gen. David A. Deptula, USAF (Ret.), Dean of AFA’s Mitchell Institute for Aerospace Studies



The Hypersonics Weapons Fight



– Maj. Gen. Scott A. Cain, Commander, Air Force Research Laboratory

– Brig. Gen. Derek O’Malley, Deputy Director of Operations, Headquarters North American Aerospace Defense Command

– Moderator: Dr. Mark Lewis, Chief Executive Officer, Purdue Applied Research Institute



Integrating the DAF Battle Network



– Tyler VanSant, ABMS Customer Requirements Lead, Lockheed Martin

– Elaine Bitonti, VP and GM for Connected Battlespace and Emerging Capabilities, RTX

– Jon Rhone, Director of Command and Control and the Advanced Battle, SAIC

– Moderator: Brig. Gen. Luke C.G. Cropsey, DAF Integrating Program Executive Officer for Command, Control, Communications and Battle Management



Rising Intensity of Competition and Conflict



– Gen. James B. Hecker, Commander, U.S. Air Forces in Europe-Air Forces Africa

– Gen. Mike Minihan, Commander, Air Mobility Command

– Gen. Mark D. Kelly, Commander, Air Combat Command

– Gen. Kevin B. Schneider, Commander, Pacific Air Forces

– Moderator: Gen. Herbert J. “Hawk” Carlisle, USAF (Ret.), Former Commander, Air Combat Command



Space Force Deltas: Challenges and Opportunities



– Col. Nicole M. Petrucci, Commander, Space Delta 3, Space Operations Command

– Col. Andrew S. Menschner, Commander, Position, Navigation, and Timing Delta (Provisional), Space Operations Command

– Col. Carl Bottolfson, Director, Futures & Integration Directorate, Headquarters U.S. Space Force

– Moderator: Maj. Gen. Kimberly Crider, USAF (Ret.), Founding Partner, Elara Nova



