Watch, Read: 2024 AFA Warfare Symposium
Monday, Feb. 12
Reoptimizing for Great Power Competition
A Senior Leaders Discussion
– Frank Kendall, Secretary of the Air Force
– Kristyn E. Jones, Performing the Duties of Under Secretary of the Air Force
– Gen. B. Chance Saltzman, Chief of Space Operations
– Gen. David W. Allvin, Chief of Staff of the Air Force
– Moderator: Lt. Gen. Bruce “Orville” Wright, USAF (Ret.), AFA President & CEO
Tuesday, Feb. 13
|Keynote Address
State of the Space Force
– Gen. Chance Saltzman, Chief of Space Operations
Watch | Read
|Keynote Address
State of the Air Force
– Gen. David W. Allvin, Chief of Staff of the Air Force
Watch | Read
|Driving Change with Speed
– Kristyn E. Jones, Performing the Duties of Under Secretary of the Air Force
– Andrew P. Hunter, Assistant Secretary of the Air Force for Acquisition, Technology, and Logistics
– Frank Calvelli, Assistant Secretary of the Air Force for Space Acquisition and Integration
– Moderator: Kirk Rieckhoff, Coleader of McKinsey & Company’s Aerospace & Defense Practice in the Americas
Watch | Read
|Space Order of Battle
– Lt. Gen. DeAnna M. Burt, Deputy Chief of Space Operations for Operations, Cyber, and Nuclear
– Maj. Gen. Troy Endicott, Director of Global Space Operations, U.S. Space Command
– Maj. Gen. Gregory J. Gagnon, Deputy Chief of Space Operations for Intelligence
– Moderator: Gen. Kevin P. Chilton, USAF (Ret.), Explorer Chair at AFA’s Mitchell Institute for Aerospace Studies
Watch | Read
|Defeating the Drone Threat
– Michael Holl, Requirements and Capabilities Lead, RTX
– Col. Brad Reeves, USAF (Ret.), Director of C4I Business Unit Strategy and – Growth, Elbit Systems of America
– Bart Olson, Vice President of Future Concepts, Northrop Grumman Defense Systems
– Moderator: Maj. Gen. R. Scott Jobe, USAF Director of Force Design, Integration, and Wargaming
Watch | Read
|Collaborative Combat Aircraft
– Mark Rettig, VP and GM, Edison Works Business & Technology Development, GE Aerospace
– Tom Jones, President, Northrop Grumman Aeronautics Systems
– David Alexander, President, General Atomics Aeronautical Systems
– Moderator: Brig. Gen. Jason Voorheis, Program Executive Officer for Fighters and Advanced Aircraft
Watch | Read
|Future Force Design for Counterspace Campaigning
– Lt. Gen. Shawn N. Bratton, Deputy Chief of Space Operations, Strategy, Plans, Programs and Requirements
– Brig. Gen. Devin R. Pepper, Deputy Commanding General, Operations, and Vice Command, Space Operations Command
– Col. Charles Galbreath, USSF (Ret.), Senior Fellow for Space Studies, AFA’s Mitchell Institute for Aerospace Studies
– Scott Forney, President, General Atomics Electromagnetics Systems
– Moderator: Gen. Kevin P. Chilton, USAF (Ret.), Explorer Chair at AFA’s Mitchell Institute for Aerospace Studies
Watch | Read
|Disruptive Warfare: The Nonkinetic Fight
– Lt. Gen. Kevin P. Kennedy, Commander 16th Air Force; Air Forces Cyber
– Lt. Gen. Douglas A. Schiess, Commander, United States Space Forces-Space
– Moderator: J. Michael Dahm, Senior Resident Fellow for Aerospace and China Studies, AFA’s Mitchell Institute for Aerospace Studies
Watch | Read
|Installations and Operational Energy: The Margin of Victory in Great Power Competition
– Dr. Ravi I. Chaudhary, Assistant Secretary of the Air Force for Energy, Installations, and Environment
– Lt. Gen. Tom D. Miller, Deputy Chief of Staff for Logistics, Engineering, and Force Protection
– Tom O’Leary, Co-founder of JetZero
– Col. Paul P. Townsend, Commander, 354th Fighter Wing, Eielson AFB, Alaska
– Moderator: Tobias Naegele, Editor-in-Chief, Air & Space Forces Magazine
Watch | Read
|Defeating Threats in Indo-PACOM
– Brig. Gen. Anthony J. Mastalir, Commander, United States Space Forces Indo Pacific
– Col. David J. Berkland, Chief of Staff, Headquarters, Pacific Air Forces
– Col. Sugiyama Kimitoshi, Commander, Space Operations Group, Japan Air Self Defense Force
– Col. Jongseo “Jay” Park, Air & Space Attache, Embassy of the Republic of Korea
– Moderator: Maj. Gen. Doug Raaberg, USAF (Ret.), Executive Vice President, Air & Space Forces Association
Watch | Read
|CCAs as a Disruptive Force
– Maj. Gen. R. Scott Jobe, Director of Force Design, Integration, and Wargaming
– Col. Jason Voorheis, Program Executive Officer for Fighters and Advanced – Aircraft
– David Alexander, President, General Atomics Aeronautical Systems
– Robert Winkler, Kratos Vice President of Corporate Development and National – Security Programs
– Moderator: Heather Penney, Senior Resident Fellow, AFA’s Mitchell Institute for Aerospace Studies
Watch | Read
|Space Resiliency
– Colin Mitchell, VP and GM of RF Systems, Space, and Airborne Systems, L3Harris
– Kyle Rice, Chief Technology Officer, Virtualitics, Inc.
– Matt Brown, Principal Engineering Fellow and the Technical Director for Air & Space Defense Systems, RTX
– Moderator: Maj. Gen. Stephen G. Purdy, Jr., Military Deputy in the Office of the Assistant Secretary of the Air Force for Space Acquisition and Integration
Watch | Read
|Optimizing for Battle
– Dr. Timothy Grayson, Special Assistant to the Secretary of the Air Force for Mission-Centered Analysis and Operational Imperatives
– Maj. Gen. Stephen G. Purdy, Jr., Military Deputy in the Office of the Assistant Secretary of the Air Force for Space Acquisition and Integration
– Brig. Gen. Joseph D. Kunkel, Special Assistant to the Chief of Staff of the Air Force for Operational Imperative Integration
– Moderator: Lt. Gen. David A. Deptula, USAF (Ret.), Dean of AFA’s Mitchell Institute for Aerospace Studies
Watch | Read
|The Hypersonics Weapons Fight
– Maj. Gen. Scott A. Cain, Commander, Air Force Research Laboratory
– Brig. Gen. Derek O’Malley, Deputy Director of Operations, Headquarters North American Aerospace Defense Command
– Moderator: Dr. Mark Lewis, Chief Executive Officer, Purdue Applied Research Institute
Watch | Read
|Integrating the DAF Battle Network
– Tyler VanSant, ABMS Customer Requirements Lead, Lockheed Martin
– Elaine Bitonti, VP and GM for Connected Battlespace and Emerging Capabilities, RTX
– Jon Rhone, Director of Command and Control and the Advanced Battle, SAIC
– Moderator: Brig. Gen. Luke C.G. Cropsey, DAF Integrating Program Executive Officer for Command, Control, Communications and Battle Management
Watch | Read
|Rising Intensity of Competition and Conflict
– Gen. James B. Hecker, Commander, U.S. Air Forces in Europe-Air Forces Africa
– Gen. Mike Minihan, Commander, Air Mobility Command
– Gen. Mark D. Kelly, Commander, Air Combat Command
– Gen. Kevin B. Schneider, Commander, Pacific Air Forces
– Moderator: Gen. Herbert J. “Hawk” Carlisle, USAF (Ret.), Former Commander, Air Combat Command
Watch | Read
|Space Force Deltas: Challenges and Opportunities
– Col. Nicole M. Petrucci, Commander, Space Delta 3, Space Operations Command
– Col. Andrew S. Menschner, Commander, Position, Navigation, and Timing Delta (Provisional), Space Operations Command
– Col. Carl Bottolfson, Director, Futures & Integration Directorate, Headquarters U.S. Space Force
– Moderator: Maj. Gen. Kimberly Crider, USAF (Ret.), Founding Partner, Elara Nova
Watch | Read
|Combat Credibility in Air and Space
– Dr. Kelly D. Hammett, Director and Program Executive Officer, Space Rapid Capabilities Office
– Brig. Gen. Todd Moore, Deputy Commander, Space Training and Readiness Command
– Brig. Gen. Jason E. Bartolomei, Program Executive Officer for Weapons
– Col. Daniel Lehoski, Commander, U.S. Air Force Weapons School
– Moderator: Col. Mark Gunzinger, USAF (Ret.), Director of Future Concepts and Capabilities Assessments, AFA’s Mitchell Institute for Aerospace Studies
Watch | Read
Wednesday, Feb. 14
|Airmen and Guardians in the Fight
– Chief Master Sergeant of the Air Force JoAnne S. Bass
– Chief Master Sergeant of the Space Force John F. Bentivegna
– Moderator: Chief Master Sergeant of the Air Force #14 Gerald R. Murray, USAF (Ret.)
Watch | Read
|AI and Advanced Cyber Defense
– Jade Baranski, Chief Executive Officer and Co-Founder of Mobilize
– Brian Morrison, VP and GM, Space, Cyber & Intelligence Systems, General Dynamics Mission Systems
– Latisha Rourke, VP of Cyber Intelligence & GM, Lockheed Martin
– Moderator: Lt. Gen. Leah G. Lauderback, Deputy Chief of Staff for Intelligence, Surveillance, Reconnaissance, and Cyber Effects
Watch | Read
|Leveraging Combined Joint All-Domain Command and Control
– Conn Doherty, Vice President and General Manager of BMC2 and Autonomy Solutions, RTX
– Bob Ritchie, Chief Technology Officer, SAIC
– Chad Haferbier, Vice President and Multi-Domain Solutions Division Manager, Leidos
– Moderator: Brig. Gen. Daniel C. Clayton, Director, Advanced Battle Management System Cross Functional Team
Watch | Read
|Air Task Forces and the Future of Force Presentation
– Lt. Gen. Adrian L. Spain, Deputy Chief of Staff for Operations, Headquarters Air Force
– Brig. Gen. David C. Epperson, Director of Current Operations, Deputy Chief of Staff for Operations
– Moderator: Tobias Naegele, Editor-in-Chief, Air & Space Forces Magazine
Watch | Read
|Space Domain Awareness
– Bryon Kroger, Founder and CEO, Rise8
– Dr. Michelle Parker, VP for Space Mission Systems, Boeing Defense Space & Security
– Pablo Pezzimenti, VP of Programs, Northrop Grumman
– Moderator: Maj. Gen. Gregory J. Gagnon, Deputy Chief of Space Operations for Intelligence
Watch | Read
|Dominating the Electromagnetic Spectrum
– Joshua Niedzwiecki, Vice President and General Manager of Electronic Combat Solutions, BAE Systems
– Jennifer Lewis, President of Airborne Combat Systems, L3Harris Technologies
– Michael “Willy” Andersen, Vice President, Multi Domain-Special Programs & Capabilities, Phantom Works, Boeing Defense, Space, & Security (acting)
– Moderator: Col. Nicole M. Petrucci, Commander, Space Delta 3, Space Operations Command
Watch | Read
|Fireside Chat: Connecting and Empowering Weapon Systems
– Brig. Gen. Luke C. G. Cropsey, DAF Program Executive Officer for Command, Control, Communications, and Battle Management
– Brig. Gen. Daniel C. Clayton, Director, Advanced Battle Management System Cross-Functional Team
– Moderator: Heather Penney, Senior Resident Fellow, AFA’s Mitchell Institute for Aerospace Studies
Watch | Read
|Operationally Responsive Space
– Jim Reynolds, VP for Defense Space, SAIC
– Jason Kim, CEO, Millennium Space Systems, A Boeing Company
– Johnathon Caldwell, Vice President & Deputy General Manager for National Security Space, Lockheed Martin
– Moderator: Col. Scott Klempner, Deputy Program Executive Officer, Space Domain Awareness, Space Systems Command
Watch | Read
|ACE Enablers
– Lt. Gen. Stephen L. Hoog, USAF (Ret.), Future Capabilities Sustainment, Lockheed Martin
– Ron Fehlen, Vice President and General Manager of Air Force Programs, Broadband Communications Systems, L3Harris
– Pat Hund, VP of Strike and Special Mission Aircraft Business Unit, Northrop Grumman
– Moderator: Maj. Gen. John M. Klein, Commander, U.S. Air Force Expeditionary Center
Watch | Read
|Commercial Space Integration
– Col. Richard A. Kniseley, Senior Materiel Leader, Commercial Space Office, Space Systems Command
– Dan Jablonsky, Board of Directors, Maxar Technologies
– Becky Cudzilo, Senior Fellow, Astroscale
– John Springmann, Senior VP, tomorrow.io
– Moderator: Maj. Gen. Roger Teague, USAF (Ret.), Founding Partner, Elara Nova
Watch | Read
|Building the Next Generation of Leaders
– Lt. Gen. Richard M. Clark, Superintendent, U.S. Air Force Academy
– Lt. Gen. Brian S. Robinson, Commander, Air Education and Training Command
– Maj. Gen. Timothy A. Sejba, Commander, Space Training and Readiness Command
– Lt. Gen. Bradford J. Shwedo, USAF (Ret.), Director of the Institute of Future Conflict, U.S. Air Force Academy
– Moderator: Col. Patrick Donley, USAF (Ret.), PhD, Director of AFA’s Doolittle Leadership Center
Watch | Read
|Fighting from the Inside: Air and Missile Defense of Forward Locations
– Lt. Gen. David A. Harris, Jr., Deputy Chief of Staff of Air Force Futures
– Gen. Gary L. North, USAF (Ret.), VP for Customer Requirements, Lockheed Martin Aeronautics Co.
– Paul Ferraro, President, Air & Space Defense Systems, RTX
– Moderator: Lt. Gen. David A. Deptula, USAF (Ret.), Dean of AFA’s Mitchell Institute for Aerospace Studies
Watch | Read
|Fireside Chat: Reoptimizing for Great Power Competition
– Frank Kendall, Secretary of the Air Force
– Lt. Gen. Bruce “Orville” Wright, USAF (Ret.), AFA President & CEO
Watch | Read
