2023 Air, Space & Cyber Conference | Getting Around

AFA SHUTTLE BUS

AFA provides a complimentary daily shuttle bus service on Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday between the Gaylord National and select locations. Click here for locations and timing.

PARKING INFORMATION

There is plenty of parking available at the Gaylord and in National Harbor.

Parking at the Gaylord – AFA has negotiated discounted self-parking rates at the hotel (see below for details). Valet parking is available for up to $54 per day based on length of stay.

For attendees staying at the hotel: The discounted self-parking rate is $22 per day. During check-in at the front desk, please make sure to communicate to the front desk agent that you are parking a vehicle in order to get the charges added to your hotel folio. You MUST tell the front desk agent that you are with AFA in order to get the discounted self-parking rate.

For attendees not staying at the hotel: You can self-park at the Gaylord for $22 per day (for one entrance/exit per day) or $26 per day (for unlimited entrances/exits per day). In order to take advantage of the $22 or $26 offer, you will need to stop by the Parking Desk located near AFA Registration during registration hours to pre-pay for your parking.

Parking in National Harbor – There are several parking garages in National Harbor in close proximity to the Gaylord with a maximum daily rate of $24.

AIRPORT INFORMATION

The Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport (DCA) is the closest airport to the Gaylord National Resort and Convention Center. It is nine miles north of the hotel. Visit its website or call (703) 417-8000 for more information.

Washington Dulles International Airport (IAD) is 35 miles northwest from the Gaylord. Visit its website or call (703) 572-2700 for more information.

Baltimore-Washington International Airport (BWI) is 38 miles northeast from the Gaylord. Visit its website or call (800) 435-9294 for more information.

A taxi will cost approximately $20 one-way from Reagan National. Taxis can be found outside of baggage claim.

For more details regarding ground transportation, please click here.

METRO

The Washington Metropolitan Area Transit Authority (WMATA) provides bus and subway service (Metro) around the DC area. Unfortunately, there is not a convenient Metro option near the hotel. Refer to “AFA Shuttle Bus” section above for information related to a free shuttle fromOld Town on Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday during conference hours.

TRAINS

More than 80 trains arrive every day at Washington, DC’s Union Station on Capitol Hill (50 Massachusetts Ave. NE). For updated information on arrivals, departures, and fares, contact Amtrak online or at (800) 872-7245. The two major commuter rail systems serving the Washington, DC area are the Virginia Railway Express (VRE) and the Maryland Rail Commuter (MARC) service. For schedules and information, click here. Taxis are available at Union Station. Fares will vary.

NATIONAL HARBOR

There is a lot to do and see in National Harbor. For complete information about shopping, activities, and restaurants in the Harbor, please visit their website.

See the Area Map & Directory.

Take advantage of all of National Harbor has to offer with their “Show Your Badge Pass” program. Learn more here.

NATIONAL HARBOR CIRCULATOR

National Harbor now offers a shuttle that operates between Downtown National Harbor, Gaylord National, Tanger Outlets, and MGM National Harbor. A full-day pass is $10; however, if you are an overnight guest at the Gaylord, there is no cost, just have your room key available to swipe when boarding. Click here for full details about the Circulator.