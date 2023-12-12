Careers at AFA

The Air & Space Forces Association (AFA) is a non-profit, independent, professional military and aerospace education association. Our mission is to promote dominant U.S. Air and Space Forces as the foundation of a strong National Defense; to honor and support our Airmen, Guardians, and their Families; and to remember and respect our enduring Heritage.

AFA’s national programs and activities are based in our Arlington, Va., headquarters, and include Air & Space Forces Magazine, The Mitchell Institute for Aerospace Studies, CyberPatriot, and StellarXplorers.

AFA is an equal opportunity employer committed to diversity, inclusion, and honoring the contributions of our country’s veterans.

We offer competitive compensation and a generous benefits package including matching contributions to our 401(k)-retirement plan, paid vacation and holidays, medical, dental, and life insurance.

Job Openings

AFA is currently recruiting for the following position(s):