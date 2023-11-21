Community Partners
Join the Mission!
AFA’s Community Partner Program is a business membership that aligns chapters with organizations in their local community; fostering connection with local bases, growing support for the Department of the Air Force, and providing them a consistent level of connection with their community no matter the industry.
Why Become a Community Partner?
Value
- Community-Based Exposure through your local AFA
- Local Engagement with Key Stakeholders at local AFA hosted events
- Amplified Awareness of Your Business in the Community
AFA Benefits
- All benefits of an AFA membership (including a subscription to Air & Space Forces Magazine)
- Digital AFA Community Partner logo access to place on your website or on social media
- Opportunities for brand recognition and event sponsorship in your community
- Community Partner plaque for display in your business
- Window decal for signage and promotion
- A variety of product and service discounts, insurance programs, and more!
Categories for AFA Community Partner Membership
Community Partner I – $90.00 Annually (1 POC receives AFA benefits)
Community Partner II – $180 Annually (2 POCs receive AFA benefits)
Is your business looking to make a larger footprint in your community? Become a Community Partner by contacting your local AFA chapter. Find the chapter nearest your business here.
To sign up as a new Community Partner, work with your local AFA chapter to complete the application form below.
For questions or more information on AFA’s Community Partner Program, contact field@afa.org.