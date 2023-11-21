Community Partners

Join the Mission! AFA’s Community Partner Program is a business membership that aligns chapters with organizations in their local community; fostering connection with local bases, growing support for the Department of the Air Force, and providing them a consistent level of connection with their community no matter the industry.

Why Become a Community Partner?

Value Community-Based Exposure through your local AFA

Local Engagement with Key Stakeholders at local AFA hosted events

Amplified Awareness of Your Business in the Community

AFA Benefits All benefits of an AFA membership (including a subscription to Air & Space Forces Magazine)

Digital AFA Community Partner logo access to place on your website or on social media

Opportunities for brand recognition and event sponsorship in your community

Community Partner plaque for display in your business

Window decal for signage and promotion

A variety of product and service discounts, insurance programs, and more!

Categories for AFA Community Partner Membership

Community Partner I – $90.00 Annually (1 POC receives AFA benefits)

Community Partner II – $180 Annually (2 POCs receive AFA benefits)



Is your business looking to make a larger footprint in your community? Become a Community Partner by contacting your local AFA chapter. Find the chapter nearest your business here.



To sign up as a new Community Partner, work with your local AFA chapter to complete the application form below.



For questions or more information on AFA’s Community Partner Program, contact field@afa.org.