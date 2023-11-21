Community Partners

Join the Mission!

AFA’s Community Partner Program is a business membership that aligns chapters with organizations in their local community; fostering connection with local bases, growing support for the Department of the Air Force, and providing them a consistent level of connection with their community no matter the industry.

Why Become a Community Partner?

Value

  • Community-Based Exposure through your local AFA
  • Local Engagement with Key Stakeholders at local AFA hosted events
  • Amplified Awareness of Your Business in the Community

AFA Benefits

  • All benefits of an AFA membership (including a subscription to Air & Space Forces Magazine)
  • Digital AFA Community Partner logo access to place on your website or on social media
  • Opportunities for brand recognition and event sponsorship in your community
  • Community Partner plaque for display in your business
  • Window decal for signage and promotion
  • A variety of product and service discounts, insurance programs, and more!

Categories for AFA Community Partner Membership

Community Partner I – $90.00 Annually (1 POC receives AFA benefits)
Community Partner II – $180 Annually (2 POCs receive AFA benefits)
 
Is your business looking to make a larger footprint in your community? Become a Community Partner by contacting your local AFA chapter. Find the chapter nearest your business here.
 
To sign up as a new Community Partner, work with your local AFA chapter to complete the application form below.
 
For questions or more information on AFA’s Community Partner Program, contact field@afa.org.

COMMUNITY PARTNER APPLICATION
DOWNLOAD LOGO