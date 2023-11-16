Corporate Membership
For more than 75 years, the Air & Space Forces Association has worked with the private sector, the Air Force, and the Space Force to ensure that the United States has the best equipment, systems, and people to protect our country. Today, the U.S. is the preeminent leader in air, space, and cyberspace.
By becoming an AFA Corporate Member, you can unite your organization with our 113,000-member strong community of Airmen, Guardians, families, civilians, and more. You’ll also receive special access to discounts, products, events, and networking opportunities. Corporate funding supports our mission promoting dominant U.S. Air and Space Forces as the foundation of a strong national defense. Join today!
Why Join?
Consistent Exposure
Your company name will be prominently listed in various AFA publications, displayed at all AFA conferences, and on the AFA website.
Strategic Engagement
AFA Corporate Members enjoy access to members-only products, networking opportunities, and custom marketing programs curated specifically for YOU!
Value
AFA Corporate Members receive complimentary event registrations, advertising products, discounts with AFA partner organizations, and more!
Membership Levels
Gen. Jimmy Doolittle
Businesses with annual revenue of $300M+ are eligible for this exclusive level of corporate membership. Learn more about this membership package, and meet our Doolittle Members.
Capt. Eddie Rickenbacker
Businesses with annual revenue between $50M and $300M are eligible for this tier of corporate membership. Learn more about this membership package, and meet our Rickenbacker Members.
Gen. Hap Arnold
Businesses with annual revenue up to $50M are eligible for this tier of corporate membership. Learn more about this membership package, and meet our Arnold Members.
Additional Opportunities
Take your corporate membership with AFA even higher through our available sponsorship opportunities. Whether supporting our advancement of aerospace education or the well-being of our Airmen and Guardians, we offer a mix of sponsorship opportunities you can back with the support of your brand.
Wounded Airmen & Guardians Program
AFA provides Airmen, Guardians, and their loved ones with emergency financial assistance, rehabilitative activities, sports equipment, and a supportive network. Learn how you can help!
Air & Space Warfighters in Action
Warfighters in Action is a hybrid speaker series featuring fresh perspectives from senior leadership and the operational forces. Get in on the action by sponsoring these one-of-a-kind events.
STEM Education Programs
AFA’s premier STEM programs like CyberPatriot, StellarXplorers, and our scholarships, are exciting the next generation of aerospace professionals. Learn how you can join our mission!
Contact Us
For more information about corporate membership and sponsorship opportunities, please email our Corporate Relations team at Corporate@afa.org