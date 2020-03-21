Air Force Association

Chairman and President’s Update

COVID-19 and AFA Continuity of Operations

For our 95,000 plus members, thank you for your continued leadership in support of our mission:

Our mission is to promote a dominant United States Air Force, a strong national defense, to honor and support Airmen and the Air Force Family, and to remember and respect our Air Force Heritage.

Over the past weeks, your AFA Doolittle Leadership Center (DLC) in Arlington, Virginia, has continued to be proactive in responding to the unprecedented challenges of the COVID-19 worldwide pandemic. We are laser-focused on the critical importance of taking care of our professional staff and families, accomplishing our mission, and ensuring the latest information and resources are available to our members.

To best support our worldwide AFA membership and mission we have established the AFA COVID-19 Action Team (ACAT) to stay in front of multiple complexities associated with the pandemic, and its impact on our members, staff, and operations.

Our AFA website, afa.org, offers relevant and persistently updated information and source material on COVID-19. In addition, Air Force Magazine reports daily on the crisis. You can follow the news in our Daily Report or go directly to AirForceMag.com’s COVID-19 Update page for the latest news available.

We continue to work with Congress, DoD, and U.S. Air Force and Space Forces leadership on the many issues facing our aerospace forces, and on planning for AFA’s 2020 Air, Space & Cyber Conference, the AFA National Convention, and Board of Directors meeting in September at National Harbor. Our Board of Directors, and Field and Aerospace Education Councils continue their vital work.

There is no doubt our AFA membership, our Air Force, and our Space Force will rise to the challenge of this daunting crisis and prevail. Please know that we are with you and constantly assessing your needs in this environment of unprecedented threats. All of you are always in our hearts and prayers. God bless.

Respectfully,

Gerald Murray

Chairman

Bruce “Orville” Wright

President