AFA connects members to a growing community of like-minded professionals, advocates, and experts. We strive to be a voice for Airmen and Guardians to make aerospace education accessible to all. When you become an AFA member, you become part of the force behind the Air and Space Forces.

Member benefits include:

Stay informed and up-to-date with the Air and Space Forces community through the magazine, Daily Report, and podcasts.

Attend a wide variety of events.

Gain access to financial programs, health and wellness services, insurance, and legal services to making sure you and your family are covered.

Save with shopping and travel discounts.

Open the sections below to learn about your specific AFA member benefits.

Travel Hotel Engine Hotel Engine is a free and exclusive members-only hotel booking platform that connects AFA members to deeply discounted hotel rates. Take advantage of an average of 26% off public rates at more than 150K+ hotels; no contracts, annual fees, or minimum spends; and superior 24/7, U.S.-based customer support. Avis Life is nonstop. We’re here to keep you moving. From the car to the accessories, choose what best fits you and your trip. So when you drive off, you’ll be ready for whatever the journey brings. AFA members save up to 35% off base rates with Pay Now on your next car rental. Avis Car Rental operates one of the world’s best-known car rental brands with approximately 5,450 locations in more than 165 countries. Avis has a long history of innovation in the car rental industry and is one of the world’s top brands for customer loyalty. Budget Adventure awaits. Save up to 35% off Budget base rates plus get other sweet deals. AFA members can enjoy savings of up to 35% off Budget PAY NOW rates! Budget Car Rental is one of the world’s best-known car rental brands with approximately 3,350 locations in more than 120 countries. Budget is an industry leader in providing vehicle rental services to value-conscious travelers and also operates the second-largest truck rental business in the United States, through a network of approximately 1,650 locations

Finance USAA USAA is proud to be the Preferred Provider of Financial Services for the Air & Space Forces Association. Please visit usaa.com/afa or call 877-618-2473. Statera Retirement Are you prepared for the risks you’ll face in retirement? Ever wonder how to insulate your retirement from stock market volatility? Inflation? Longevity? Statera Retirement has the answer, and the innovative SIM™ retirement system is now available as a benefit through your AFA membership. Click here to learn more and schedule your complimentary analysis!

Health & Wellness Brookdale Senior Living Brookdale Senior Living is the nation’s leading operator of senior living communities, and is committed to its mission of enriching the lives of the people it serves with compassion, respect, excellence and integrity. The Company operates more than 650 independent living, assisted living, and Alzheimer’s and dementia care communities across the US. Through its comprehensive network of services, Brookdale helps to provide seniors with care and services to support their lifestyle in an environment that feels like home. The Company’s expertise in healthcare, hospitality and real estate provides residents with opportunities to improve wellness, pursue passions and stay connected with friends and loved ones.



Brookdale is a proud partner of the Air & Space Forces Association. AFA members and their family are eligible for exclusive benefits and discounts on senior living. To learn more or claim your benefits, visit Brookdale.com/afa today. Life Line Screening The Power of Prevention Did you know that you may be at risk for life-threatening diseases and yet have no symptoms? Life Line Screening evaluates your risk for several of today’s most critical–and often undiagnosed–healthcare conditions. The screenings are less than an hour, painless, and noninvasive and are performed conveniently in your own community by a skilled technologist and reviewed by a board-certified physician. You’ll receive a confidential written report within 21 days and are encouraged to share the results with your doctor. Take advantage of your AFA Member Discount on these vital Screenings when Life Line comes to your neighborhood: AFA members save money on vital screenings

Stroke, Vascular Disease and Heart Rhythm Package: $135 for AFA Members. Your savings: $105

Complete Wellness Package: $145 for AFA Members. Your savings: $130 (includes all of the above plus Osteoporosis screening)

Add 6 for Life Screenings: $224 for AFA Members. Your savings: $130 (includes all of the above plus “6 for Life” Health Assessment, Complete Lipid Panel and Blood Sugar Test–measures your risk for 6 major chronic diseases: stroke, diabetes, coronary heart disease, congestive heart failure, COPD) Need help? Call 1-800-908-9121 Learn More

Insurance AFA Insurance AFA members are eligible to participate in a variety of group insurance programs. Like our Air Force, our membership is diverse and inclusive of individuals in all walks of life. We want to make sure that you’re covered no matter what. Visit AFA’s insurance website for full details and to apply Home and Auto In return for our members’ efforts to support Airmen, the AFA has joined forces with USAA to protect your investments in life. Protect your home, car, and belongings with industry-leading service and coverage designed to fit your budget and your needs. Learn More Dental As an AFA member, you can smile and rest easy knowing that you’re protected against the rising cost of dental care with flexible dental insurance coverage. Take advantage of valuable and affordable dental protection for you and your family. All of our options are competitive, efficient and easy to access. LEARN MORE Life We are Airmen for life. Find flexibility to suit your needs now and in the future. As an AFA member, you can take advantage of various life insurance plans, including 10 Year Level Term Life, Decreasing Term Life, and Term Life Insurance. LEARN MORE Accidental Death Accidents happen when we least expect them. As an AFA member you can have peace of mind that you and your family are protected year-round, and anywhere in the world by taking advantage of the AFA GroupAccidental Death & Dismemberment Insurance Plan. LEARN MORE Senior Whole Life Help prepare for the unexpected and reinforce your family’s financial safety net with up to $25,000 in benefits. Take advantage of a permanent policy with guaranteed protection for your loved ones that lasts a lifetime. LEARN MORE Short Term Recovery While Medicare and TRICARE are comprehensive plans, they simply weren’t designed to cover all of your hospital and home recovery care expenses. This member benefit helps take care of expenses during recovery at home or in the hospital that may not be covered by other plans. Benefits are paid in addition to other coverage that you may have. LEARN MORE Hospital Indemnity Insurance Plan Ages 64 and under: Cash benefits complement your insurance and help pay for the unexpected and high out-of-pocket costs associated with a hospital stay. LEARN MORE Long Term Care Protect your assets against the cost of long term care with customized protection through the variety of individual plans available to AFA members. Members have access to special discounts, multiple carriers, multiple products, wider underwriting, and service for life. LEARN MORE TRICARE Supplements Out of pocket medical expenses can add up quickly. That’s where supplemental insurance coverage can be helpful to you and your family. AFA Members who are eligible TRICARE recipients are also eligible for competitively priced supplement coverage that goes with you anywhere. LEARN MORE Pet AFA members can have peace of mind knowing that every member of the family – even those with four legs – is fully secure. With a pet insurance plan, you’ll no longer have to worry about cost if your dog or cat has to make an emergency visit to the vet. LEARN MORE

Legal Services MetLife Legal Plans YOUR LIFELONG SAFETY NET You never know when legal problems will derail your plans. But with affordable services through AFA, you’ll always know you have protection. For $216 a year, MetLife Legal Plans covers you, your spouse and your dependents for a range of personal legal issues, including: Wills

Trusts

Adoption

Debt collection defense

Traffic ticket defense UNPARALLELED VALUE Choose from 15,000 attorneys across the United States for unlimited phone and office consultations, plus full representation. With no deductibles, no co-pays, and no claim forms, you can save hundreds on typical attorney fees. AFA members can enroll every November through December for the following calendar year. Need help? Call 1-800-291-8480. ENROLL “..my first experience with Hyatt Legal was awesome …The attorney was outstanding and helped me to resolve my issue WAY better than I expected… She is going to help me with some other issues that I need to address and I look forward to working with her and Hyatt Legal in the near future.” — Mike S., plan member in Atlanta, GA

Shopping Discounts As a thank you for your support of the AFA and its mission, AFA members receive a variety of benefits, including financial assistance, insurance — and shopping discounts. Make your money go further with these with these member-only shopping discounts. AFA Merchandise Find all of your AFA merchandise at ShopAFA. Our store has t-shirts, hats, art prints, coins, and much more! Show your Airman for Life pride and support AFA by making a purchase today. LifeLock by Norton It can be dangerously easy to steal your identity. With LifeLock, it’s easy to help protect yourself. The sensitive info you send online can easily be stolen by identity thieves. That’s why LifeLock by Norton detects and alerts you to potential identity threats that you may not spot on your own. If you become a victim, we work to fix it. Identity thieves have had it dangerously easy for too long. Now it’s easy to help protect yourself. LifeLock. Identity theft protection starts here. Check out available products and receive a 35%* discount for the life of your membership. *Terms Apply. Questions? Reach out to LifeLock at 800-868-2991. Office Depot Because you’re a member of the Air & Space Forces Association, you now have access to exclusive “members only” discounts through a variety of programs like Office Depot, OfficeMax, Lenovo, and more! PODS Move or store with PODS and get 10% off initial delivery, first month’s container rental, and long-distance transportation. PODS has been trusted by the military community for more than 15 years, making it easy with containers delivered right to you. You can pack and load on your schedule and when you’re ready, we’ll deliver your container across town, across the country — or if you need interim storage — to one of our secure facilities. And if you’re Active duty, we’re here to help with your next PPM/ DITY PCS Move. PODS is honored to partner with the Air & Space Forces Association to provide exclusive offers and discounts to our valued members of the U.S. Air & Space Forces! To learn more, visit www.pods.com/afausa or call 866.556.9574 UPS The world moves fast – and your AFA UPS® Savings Program has the tools you need to help you move even faster. We’re here to help you push envelopes and ride the edge of what’s possible. We’ll be right by your side with everything you need to keep blazing forward. Let UPS® help make you unstoppable. Members enjoy the following savings every time you ship: 50% off Domestic Next Day / Deferred

30% off Ground Commercial / Residential

50% off International Exports & 40% off Imports

Up to 50% off on additional services

Plus, UPS Smart Pickup® service is free