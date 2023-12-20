Chapter Teacher of the Year Recipients
2022
Courtney Allen, South Georgia Chapter
Kristina Armbruster, Ak-Sar-Ben Chapter
Kristie Barnette, Tennessee Valley Chapter
Pamela Barrett, Tucson Chapter
Erin Benavides, Red Tail Memorial Chapter
Jane Bock, Joe Walker-Mon Valley Chapter
Jamie Bosarge, South Alabama Chapter
Melissa Bravenec, Cochise Chapter
Becky Busby, Savannah Chapter
Colleen Cain, Mt. Clemens Chapter
Angela Carter, Scott Memorial Chapter
Dawn Chegwidden, Denton Chapter
Jennifer Davis, Ute-Rocky Mountain Chapter
Julie Davis, Tulsa Chapter
Valerie DeLello, Lance P. Sijan Chapter
Mark DiDonato, Shooting Star Chapter
Jennifer Donais, Paul Revere Chapter
Lauren Downs, Bruce Holloway Chapter
Jeffery Dutton, Thyng Chapter
R. Alan Godman, Mile High Chapter
Alberto Griego, Albuquerque Chapter
Jennifer Ham, Carl Vinson Chapter
Katherine Heidt, David C. Jones Chapter
Patrick Heintz, Gen Russell Dougherty Chapter
Kittey Herbel, Enid Chapter
Daniel Horvath, Bernard Schriever Chapter
Kayla Kill, Ak-Sar-Ben Chapter
Shawn Kirby, Palm Springs Chapter
Joachim Ladwig, South Indiana Chapter
Earvin Larry, Northeast Texas Chapter
Devon Lees, Northern Utah Chapter
Mary Beth Letscher, Falcon Chapter
Stephanie Long, Lewis Lyle Chapter
Whitney Machnik, Green Mountain Chapter
William Manning, Bruce Holloway Chapter
Samantha Martin, Altus Chapter
Terri Mason, Ute-Rocky Mountain Chapter
Mike McCandless, Tennessee Valley Chapter
William McInnish, Space Coast Chapter
Bryce McLean, Lance P. Sijan Chapter
Jennifer Mench, Spangdahlem Chapter
Mark Meola, Shooting Star Chapter
Nic Moreno, Northern Utah Chapter
Marina Mosneaguta, Swamp Fox Chapter
Kevin Mulka, Bernard Schriever Chapter
Sharleen Nunez, Hurlburt Chapter
Alvin Olivo, Martin Harris Chapter
Joseph Ostgarden, Red River Chapter
Nancy Parra-Quinlan, Frank Luke Chapter
Kristina Pavlovic, Salt Lake City Chapter
Darius Perkins, Everett R. Cook Chapter
Sharon Pollock, Mel Harmon Chapter
Melissa Pore, DW Steele Chapter
Micah Rice, Seidel Chapter
Julian Rivera, Waterman-Twining Chapter
Rochelle Settles, Lincoln Chapter
Gary Shelton, E.W. Rawlings Chapter
Nathan Sistrunk, Meridian Chapter
Katharine Smushkov, R.E. Huyser Chapter
Phillip Suydam, Chuck Yeager Chapter
Megan Theorine, Salt Lake City Chapter
Angela Tiffany, Martin Harris Chapter
Ferdinand Toledo, San Diego Chapter
Virginia Vilardi, Montgomery Chapter
Angelena Watkins, Alamo Chapter
Lena Weatherford, Red Tail Memorial Chapter
Richard White, Dobbins Chapter
Craig Williams, Cowboy Chapter
Andrew Woodbridge, McChord Chapter
Michelle Zietlow, Chicagoland O’Hare Chapter
2021
Rebecca Allen, Space Coast Chapter
Steve Ballard, Montgomery Chapter
Brett Barrow, Ark-La-Tex Chapter
Catherine Beck, Tennessee Valley Chapter
Michelle Berg, Ute Rocky Chapter
Rebecca Bhasme, Cochise Chapter
Kelsie Buss, Scott Memorial Chapter
Lindsey Cato, Fort Worth Chapter
Tracie Chapo, Lincoln Chapter
Darren Clas, Green Mountain Chapter
Mallory Clifford, Fort Wayne Chapter
Caitlin Dabkowski, Swamp Fox Chapter
David Dai, South Alabama Chapter
Jennifer Donais, Paul Revere Chapter
David Dyer, Midnight Sun Chapter
Adrienne Emerson, NE Texas Chapter
Cheryl Farrer, Mel Harmon Chapter
Inelisa Fenderson, Richmond Chapter
Robert Ferguson, Mile High Chapter
Jessica Fleitman, Denton Chapter
Gabriela Gabaldon, Frank Luke Chapter
Wendy Grimshaw, Roanoke Chapter
Lori Ikari, Schriever Chapter
Rodney Kasper, Seidel Chapter
Shannon Kirby, Hurlburt Chapter
Leslie Kneipfer, Otis Chapter
Joseph Konopinski, Shooting Star Chapter
Charles Koutahi, Gerrity Chapter
Selwyn Lawrence, Gabriel Chapter
Zinnette Lee, Cook Chapter
Samuel Livesay, Holloway Chapter
Thomas Loyd, Albuquerque Chapter
Claire Meschkat, Gen Charles Donnelly Chapter
Matthew North, South Georgia Chapter
Lee Paulus, Falcon Chapter
Thomas Petzold, EW Rawlings Chapter
Mike Pewters, Huyser Chapter
Heather Phillips, MiG Alley Chapter
Joseph Riddensdale, Gen Harrison Thyng Chapter
Tracy Russell, McChord Field Chapter
Darcy Santos, Waterman-Twining Chapter
Brent Schulz, Central Indiana Chapter
Jessica Segraves, Altus Chapter
Britton Siebenthaler, Wright Memorial Chapter
Matthew Simpson, Lexington Chapter
Ashlie Smith, Mt Clemens Chapter
Paula Sotelo, Tucson Chapter
Brooke Sparks, Aggieland Chapter
Lanette Stephens, Northern Utah Chapter
Dustin Strate, Martin Harris Chapter
Matthew Strine, Mon Valley Chapter
Mark Talley, Whiteman Chapter
Kerrie Upenieks, Salt Lake City Chapter
Lara Veazey, Lewis Lyle Chapter
Nic Ward, Red Tail Memorial Chapter
Angelena Watkins, Alamo Chapter
Daren Weeks, Cowboy Chapter
Sarah White, Savannah Chapter
Rachel Wooten, David Terry Chapter
2020
Matt Adam, Chicagoland Chapter
Roy Bartnick, Enid Chapter
Jason Bingham, Southern Utah Chapter
Keith Booker, Cook Chapter
Patrick Carter, P-47 Memorial Chapter
Dan Cassidy, BG Harrison Thyng Chapter
Daniel Dilocker, Martin Harris Chapter
Anne Dougherty, EW Rawlings Chapter
Adrienne Emerson, Northeast Texas Chapter
Dustin Ford, Gerrity Chapter
Tressie Fowler, Lewis E. Lyle Chapter
Melissa Girmscheid, Frank Luke Chapter
Mary Gregory, Lance P. Sijan Chapter
Kala Jo Grice-Dobins, Tennessee Valley Chapter
Stephen Hammer, Dougherty Chapter
James Hardin, Ft. Meade Chapter
Brainard Harris, Waterman-Twining Chapter
Elizabeth Henrikson, RE Huyser Chapter
Jaime Herran, Seidel Chapter
Greg Jacobelli, Lexington Chapter
Carol Kaplan, Inland Empire Chapter
Stacia Kipp, San Diego Chapter
Floyd Kish, Mon Valley Chapter
Cindy Kramer, David C. Jones Chapter
Amy Kueck, Tucson Chapter
Joseph Landrum, Red Tail Chapter
Colin Lang, Alamo Chapter
Samuel Livesay, Holloway Chapter
Deborah Madison, Wright Memorial Chapter
Michele Matos, Swamp Fox Chapter
Daniel Nickel, Lincoln Chapter
Tatiana Nikolaev, Ute Rocky Mountain Chapter
Jeffrey Ofstedahl, Cochise Chapter
Laura Osborne, Savannah Chapter
Dawn Pack, Hurlburt Chapter
Lareen Radle, Northern Utah Chapter
Michael Rauenhorst, Midnight Sun Chapter
Robert Reinebach, Columbia Gorge Chapter
Ken Robinson, Ramstein Chapter
Megan Ross, Fort Wayne Chapter
Lisa Sizelove, Altus Chapter
Geoff Sklar, Charleston Chapter
Ashlie Smith, Mt. Clemens Chapter
Michael Smith, Mile High Chapter
Jeff Smith, Central Indiana Chapter
Lauren Valot, Falcon Chapter
Virginia Vilardi, Montgomery Chapter
Jeremy Webb, Richmond Chapter
David Weigle, John C. Stennis Chapter
Karsten Weiss, Green Mountain Chapter
Amanda Wetzler, Scott Memorial Chapter
Jill Whitacre, Cape Canaveral Chapter
Matthew Winterboaer, Ak-Sar-Ben hapter
Paul Zettler, Red River Chapter
Eric Zylman, Aggieland Chapter
2019
Tosin Adetoro, Steele Chapter
Jessica Agnew, South Alabama Chapter
Rachael Arens, Ak-Sar-Ben Chapter
Jennifer Baehl, P-47 Memorial Chapter
Craig Barber, San Jacinto Chapter
Jessie Barrow, Ute Rocky Mountain Chapter
Roy Bartnick, Enid Chapter
Josh Beck, Alamo Chapter
Mitch Berger, Galaxy Chapter
Shannon Bridges, Tennessee Valley Chapter
Nikeith Brown, Stennis Chapter
Yamila Cancel-Sanchez, Southern Indiana Chapter
Andrew Christian, Tucson Chapter
Tammy Clingenpeel, Mt. Clemens Chapter
Cicely Cook, Baltimore Chapter
Emily Cook, Red Tail Chapter
Samantha Cope, Richmond Chapter
Mary Courtney, Genesee Valley Chapter
Josh Davis, Central Oklahoma Chapter
Sara Davis, Gen Edward R. Fry Chapter
Nathaniel Denton, Fort Wayne Chapter
Daniel Diggs, Langley Chapter
Gail Drake, Gabriel Chapter
Sabrina Ewald, Seidel Chapter
Megan Graybill, Roanoke Chapter
Byron Greene, Thomas W. Anthony Chapter
Chloe Gressett, Meridian Chapter
Tiffany Haley, Lance P. Sijan Chapter
Marsha Harp, Hurlburt Chapter
Matthew Holley, South Georgia Chapter
Matthew Horner, Shooting Star Chapter
Christina Howell, Northern Utah Chapter
Diane Sue Johnson, Wright Memorial Chapter
Rita Lanzl, RE Huyser Chapter
Karl Lautenschlager, Lincoln Chapter
Tyler Letendre, Paul Revere Chapter
Steve Liggett, Chicagoland Chapter
Jake Listori, Central Maryland Chapter
Caryn Long, Martin Harris Chapter
Vincent Lostetter, San Diego Chapter
Sohaila Lucero, Albuquerque Chapter
Zachary Maertens, Gen Charles Horner Chapter
Mary Marienau, Inland Empire Chapter
Tony Meyer, Scott Memorial Chapter
Karen Mitchell, Harrison R. Thyng Chapter
Erin Motley, Gen Bill Spruance Chapter
Mary O’Connor, Montgomery Chapter
Jeffrey Ofstedahl, Cochise Chapter
Kim Parfitt, Cheyenne Cowboy Chapter
Richard Phillips, Swamp Fox Chapter
Joel Pitts, Northeast Texas Chapter
Courtney Reaves, David Terry Chapter
Mercedes Rodriguez, Miami Homestead Chapter
Casey Sandlin-Rogers, Cook Chapter
Rebecca Sensibaugh, Gen Bruce Holloway Chapter
Melissa Silvey, Aggieland Chapter
Ben Slater, Green Mountain Chapter
John Stokes, Lewis E. Lyle Chapter
Michael Vargas, Frank Luke Chapter
Angela Wallace, Altus Chapter
Kate Watson, Gen E.W. Rawlings Chapter
Scott Weiler, Thunderbird Chapter
Missy West, Blue Ridge Chapter
Hope Wood, Mel Harmon Chapter
Lizette Woodward, Falcon Chapter
Patricia Zalo, Florida West Coast Chapter
Laura Zimny, Richard Bong Chapter
2018
Sharon Boardman, Green Mountain Chapter
JoAnne Brown, Southern Utah Chapter
Virginia Campbell, Cape Canaveral Chapter
Orion Casper, Northeast Texas Chapter
Kimberly Chafin, Martin H. Harris Chapter
Jennifer Cheesman, Frank Luke Chapter
Allison Cohen, Florida West Coast Chapter
Lyle Crossley, Forth Worth Chapter
Kristine Czarny, San Jacinto Chapter
Sherilyn Dawson, Gen Bruce Holloway Chapter
Carol Del Prince, Gen Joseph Ralston Chapter
Kim Dooley, Northern Shenandoah Valley Chapter
Partrick Farinholt, Columbia Gorge Chapter
Daniel Farnam, South Georgia Chapter
Kirsten Filiberto, Roanoke Chapter
Ellen Fiscella, Langley Chapter
Robert Fowler, Lance P. Sijan Chapter
Kelley Keel Fuller, Montgomery Chapter
Alexander Gray, Inland Empire Chapter
Shawn Gygax, Brig Gen Harrison R. Thyng Chapter
Doreen Harvey, David C. Jones Chapter
Shane Helmich, San Diego Chapter
Sylvia Hernandez, Lewis E. Lyle Chapter
Sheri Ingham, Enid Chapter
Jennifer Jackson, Waterman-Twinning Chapter
Brandi Jackson, Mel Harmon Chapter
Michelle Jedlicka, Aggieland Chapter
Annika Jensen, Northern Utah Chapter
Hannah Keith, Scott Berkley Chapter
Sabrina Laurent, Gen Charles L. Donnelly Chapter
Kimberly Leasure, Joe Walker/Mon Valley Chapter
Jose Leon, Miami-Homestead Chapter
Lora Lindsey, Red Tail Memorial Chapter
Nadine Lynch, South Alabama Chapter
Alex McKinstry, Fort Wayne Chapter
Sean McNally, Claude Farinha Chapter Gold Rush Chapter
Karen Molloy, Gen Charles A. Gabriel Chapter
Therese Moran, Huyser Chapter
Lori Nelson, Tennessee Valley Chapter
Andrew Palmer, Shooting Star Chapter
Nick Parmley, Whiteman Chapter
Kimberly Peddle, Bong Chapter
Kimberly Perez, Bud West Chapter
Kathleen Redfern, Hurlburt Chapter
Debra Robinson, Ak-Sar-Ben Chapter
Samidha Sane, Paul Revere Chapter
Daniel Schneider, Tucscon Chapter
Cindy Schreiber, General Rawlings Chapter
Amie Shinego, Rhode Island Chapter
John Slokovitz, Long Island Chapter
Beverly Stambaugh, Wright Memorial Chapter
Toni Stevens-Oliver, Genesee Valley Chapter
Helmut Thielsch, Richmond Chapter
Jan Thomas, Altus Chapter
Charlene Tuttle, Blue and Gold Chapter
LeeAnn Vaughan, Lincoln Chapter
Philip Waje, Albuquerque Chapter
Paula Watkins, Southern Indiana Chapter
Elizabeth Watts, Swamp Fox Chapter
Greg Wheeler, Schriever Chapter
Alanna Wilson, Rocky Mountain Chapter
Eric Wong, Gen Russel E. Dougherty Chapter
Michael Yakubovsky, Seidel Chapter
Arsenio Yumul, Falcon Chapter
2017
JoAnn Schapp, David C. Jones Chapter
Timothy Ulrich, Green Mountain Chapter
Molly Thomas, Danville Chapter
Mark Bolt, Gabriel Chapter
Lisa Roberts, Southern Indiana Chapter
Joel Betterton, Gen Charles Horner Chapter
Diana Techentien, Falcon Chapter
Judy Houser, Cape Canaveral Chapter
Lakia Gaines, Swamp Fox Chapter
John Edsall, Red Tail Memorial Chapter
Lori Diffey, David D. Terry Chapter
Penny Parmer, Eglin Chapter
Marlon Vernon, Miami Homestead Chapter
Beth Leavitt, Strom Thurmond Chapter
Julie Bolin, D.W. Steele Chapter
Cassie Kautzer, Lewis E Lyle Chapter
Suzanne Costner, Gen Bruce K Holloway Chapter
Hogan Wrixon, Inland Empire Chapter
Estefania Larsen, Ak-Sar-Ben Chapter
Monte Davis, Harry S Truman Chapter
Nancy Parra-Quinlan, Frank Luke Chapter
Jennifer Cupit, Aggieland Chapter
Earvin Larry, Northeast Texas Chapter
Eric Yuhasz, Central Florida Chapter
Daniel Boudreau, Greater Seattle Chapter
Lydia Gruber, Richmond Chapter
Kelli Rhoda, Prescott-Goldwater Chapter
Melanie Sue Mundell, Brig Gen Bill Spruance Chapter
Karin Pacot, Lance P. Sijan Chapter
Olga Petrovich Mahoney, Blue Ridge Chapter
Nicole Welsh, Joe Walker Mon-Valley Chapter
David Rodriguez, Bud West Chapter
Chasity Collier, South Alabama Chapter
James “Doug” Couch, Wright Memorial Chapter
Casey Wigginton, Tennessee Valley Chapter
Ken Robinson, Ramstein Chapter
Michael Heise, John C Stennis Chapter
Spencer Kiper, Ark La Tex Chapter
Marti Pulido, Meridian Chapter
Julie Sicks Panus, Thyng Chapter
Sara Quintana, Thunderbird Chapter
John Musso, Mel Harmon Chapter
Katie Hammond, Lincoln Chapter
Leslie Brommer, Everett R Cook Chapter
Carolyn Petrina, Langley Chapter
Millibeth Currie, Charleston Chapter
David Herring, Tucson Chapter
Brenda Kilmurray, Chapter
Ashley Doster, Fort Dodge Chapter
L Thomas Brown, Mile High Chapter
Kyle O’Neill, Shooting Star Chapter
Horace “Drew” Maloney, Langley Chapter
Nicole Story, Seidel Chapter
Joseph Amaro, San Diego Chapter
Adam Johnston, Keystone Chapter
Lisa Giacomelli, Cape Fear Chapter
Christopher Grijalva, Ute Rocky Mountain Chapter
William Tatomer, Salt Lake City Chapter
Trisha Glenn, Northern Utah Chapter
Scarlett Brock, Hurlburt Chapter
Logan Newman, Genessee Valley Chapter
Maureen Parker, Paul Revere Chapter
Lauren Davis, Montgomery Chapter
Curtis Kelley, Maj Gen Edward Fry Chapter
Deena Morley, Altus Chapter
Robert Arscott, Chicagoland O’Hare Chapter
Chris Zawislak, McChord Field Chapter
John Wehust, Waterman-Twinning Chapter
Stephanie Biza, Pioneer Valley Chapter
Victoria Wilson, Fort Wayne Chapter
Luke Ferland, Long Island Chapter
Emily Badman, Northern Shenandoah Valley Chapter
Christian Kaneen, Columbia Gorge Chapter
Maryanne Tirinnanzi, Keystone Chapter