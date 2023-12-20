Chapter Teacher of the Year Recipients

2022

Courtney Allen, South Georgia Chapter

Kristina Armbruster, Ak-Sar-Ben Chapter

Kristie Barnette, Tennessee Valley Chapter

Pamela Barrett, Tucson Chapter

Erin Benavides, Red Tail Memorial Chapter

Jane Bock, Joe Walker-Mon Valley Chapter

Jamie Bosarge, South Alabama Chapter

Melissa Bravenec, Cochise Chapter

Becky Busby, Savannah Chapter

Colleen Cain, Mt. Clemens Chapter

Angela Carter, Scott Memorial Chapter

Dawn Chegwidden, Denton Chapter

Jennifer Davis, Ute-Rocky Mountain Chapter

Julie Davis, Tulsa Chapter

Valerie DeLello, Lance P. Sijan Chapter

Mark DiDonato, Shooting Star Chapter

Jennifer Donais, Paul Revere Chapter

Lauren Downs, Bruce Holloway Chapter

Jeffery Dutton, Thyng Chapter

R. Alan Godman, Mile High Chapter

Alberto Griego, Albuquerque Chapter

Jennifer Ham, Carl Vinson Chapter

Katherine Heidt, David C. Jones Chapter

Patrick Heintz, Gen Russell Dougherty Chapter

Kittey Herbel, Enid Chapter

Daniel Horvath, Bernard Schriever Chapter

Kayla Kill, Ak-Sar-Ben Chapter

Shawn Kirby, Palm Springs Chapter

Joachim Ladwig, South Indiana Chapter

Earvin Larry, Northeast Texas Chapter

Devon Lees, Northern Utah Chapter

Mary Beth Letscher, Falcon Chapter

Stephanie Long, Lewis Lyle Chapter

Whitney Machnik, Green Mountain Chapter

William Manning, Bruce Holloway Chapter

Samantha Martin, Altus Chapter

Terri Mason, Ute-Rocky Mountain Chapter

Mike McCandless, Tennessee Valley Chapter

William McInnish, Space Coast Chapter

Bryce McLean, Lance P. Sijan Chapter

Jennifer Mench, Spangdahlem Chapter

Mark Meola, Shooting Star Chapter

Nic Moreno, Northern Utah Chapter

Marina Mosneaguta, Swamp Fox Chapter

Kevin Mulka, Bernard Schriever Chapter

Sharleen Nunez, Hurlburt Chapter

Alvin Olivo, Martin Harris Chapter

Joseph Ostgarden, Red River Chapter

Nancy Parra-Quinlan, Frank Luke Chapter

Kristina Pavlovic, Salt Lake City Chapter

Darius Perkins, Everett R. Cook Chapter

Sharon Pollock, Mel Harmon Chapter

Melissa Pore, DW Steele Chapter

Micah Rice, Seidel Chapter

Julian Rivera, Waterman-Twining Chapter

Rochelle Settles, Lincoln Chapter

Gary Shelton, E.W. Rawlings Chapter

Nathan Sistrunk, Meridian Chapter

Katharine Smushkov, R.E. Huyser Chapter

Phillip Suydam, Chuck Yeager Chapter

Megan Theorine, Salt Lake City Chapter

Angela Tiffany, Martin Harris Chapter

Ferdinand Toledo, San Diego Chapter

Virginia Vilardi, Montgomery Chapter

Angelena Watkins, Alamo Chapter

Lena Weatherford, Red Tail Memorial Chapter

Richard White, Dobbins Chapter

Craig Williams, Cowboy Chapter

Andrew Woodbridge, McChord Chapter

Michelle Zietlow, Chicagoland O’Hare Chapter

2021

Rebecca Allen, Space Coast Chapter

Steve Ballard, Montgomery Chapter

Brett Barrow, Ark-La-Tex Chapter

Catherine Beck, Tennessee Valley Chapter

Michelle Berg, Ute Rocky Chapter

Rebecca Bhasme, Cochise Chapter

Kelsie Buss, Scott Memorial Chapter

Lindsey Cato, Fort Worth Chapter

Tracie Chapo, Lincoln Chapter

Darren Clas, Green Mountain Chapter

Mallory Clifford, Fort Wayne Chapter

Caitlin Dabkowski, Swamp Fox Chapter

David Dai, South Alabama Chapter

Jennifer Donais, Paul Revere Chapter

David Dyer, Midnight Sun Chapter

Adrienne Emerson, NE Texas Chapter

Cheryl Farrer, Mel Harmon Chapter

Inelisa Fenderson, Richmond Chapter

Robert Ferguson, Mile High Chapter

Jessica Fleitman, Denton Chapter

Gabriela Gabaldon, Frank Luke Chapter

Wendy Grimshaw, Roanoke Chapter

Lori Ikari, Schriever Chapter

Rodney Kasper, Seidel Chapter

Shannon Kirby, Hurlburt Chapter

Leslie Kneipfer, Otis Chapter

Joseph Konopinski, Shooting Star Chapter

Charles Koutahi, Gerrity Chapter

Selwyn Lawrence, Gabriel Chapter

Zinnette Lee, Cook Chapter

Samuel Livesay, Holloway Chapter

Thomas Loyd, Albuquerque Chapter

Claire Meschkat, Gen Charles Donnelly Chapter

Matthew North, South Georgia Chapter

Lee Paulus, Falcon Chapter

Thomas Petzold, EW Rawlings Chapter

Mike Pewters, Huyser Chapter

Heather Phillips, MiG Alley Chapter

Joseph Riddensdale, Gen Harrison Thyng Chapter

Tracy Russell, McChord Field Chapter

Darcy Santos, Waterman-Twining Chapter

Brent Schulz, Central Indiana Chapter

Jessica Segraves, Altus Chapter

Britton Siebenthaler, Wright Memorial Chapter

Matthew Simpson, Lexington Chapter

Ashlie Smith, Mt Clemens Chapter

Paula Sotelo, Tucson Chapter

Brooke Sparks, Aggieland Chapter

Lanette Stephens, Northern Utah Chapter

Dustin Strate, Martin Harris Chapter

Matthew Strine, Mon Valley Chapter

Mark Talley, Whiteman Chapter

Kerrie Upenieks, Salt Lake City Chapter

Lara Veazey, Lewis Lyle Chapter

Nic Ward, Red Tail Memorial Chapter

Angelena Watkins, Alamo Chapter

Daren Weeks, Cowboy Chapter

Sarah White, Savannah Chapter

Rachel Wooten,  David Terry Chapter

2020

Matt Adam, Chicagoland Chapter

Roy Bartnick, Enid Chapter

Jason Bingham, Southern Utah Chapter

Keith Booker, Cook Chapter

Patrick Carter, P-47 Memorial Chapter

Dan Cassidy, BG Harrison Thyng Chapter

Daniel Dilocker, Martin Harris Chapter

Anne Dougherty, EW Rawlings Chapter

Adrienne Emerson, Northeast Texas Chapter

Dustin Ford, Gerrity Chapter

Tressie Fowler, Lewis E. Lyle Chapter

Melissa Girmscheid, Frank Luke Chapter

Mary Gregory, Lance P. Sijan Chapter

Kala Jo Grice-Dobins, Tennessee Valley Chapter

Stephen Hammer, Dougherty Chapter

James Hardin, Ft. Meade Chapter

Brainard Harris, Waterman-Twining Chapter

Elizabeth Henrikson, RE Huyser Chapter

Jaime Herran, Seidel Chapter

Greg Jacobelli, Lexington Chapter

Carol Kaplan, Inland Empire Chapter

Stacia Kipp, San Diego Chapter

Floyd Kish, Mon Valley Chapter

Cindy Kramer, David C. Jones Chapter

Amy Kueck, Tucson Chapter

Joseph Landrum, Red Tail Chapter

Colin Lang, Alamo Chapter

Samuel Livesay, Holloway Chapter

Deborah Madison, Wright Memorial Chapter

Michele Matos, Swamp Fox Chapter

Daniel Nickel, Lincoln Chapter

Tatiana Nikolaev, Ute Rocky Mountain Chapter

Jeffrey Ofstedahl, Cochise Chapter

Laura Osborne, Savannah Chapter

Dawn Pack, Hurlburt Chapter

Lareen Radle, Northern Utah Chapter

Michael Rauenhorst, Midnight Sun Chapter

Robert Reinebach, Columbia Gorge Chapter

Ken Robinson, Ramstein Chapter

Megan Ross, Fort Wayne Chapter

Lisa Sizelove, Altus Chapter

Geoff Sklar, Charleston Chapter

Ashlie Smith, Mt. Clemens Chapter

Michael Smith, Mile High Chapter

Jeff Smith, Central Indiana Chapter

Lauren Valot, Falcon Chapter

Virginia Vilardi, Montgomery Chapter

Jeremy Webb, Richmond Chapter

David Weigle, John C. Stennis Chapter

Karsten Weiss, Green Mountain Chapter

Amanda Wetzler, Scott Memorial Chapter

Jill Whitacre, Cape Canaveral Chapter

Matthew Winterboaer, Ak-Sar-Ben hapter

Paul Zettler, Red River Chapter

Eric Zylman, Aggieland Chapter

2019

Tosin Adetoro, Steele Chapter

Jessica Agnew, South Alabama Chapter

Rachael Arens, Ak-Sar-Ben Chapter

Jennifer Baehl, P-47 Memorial Chapter

Craig Barber, San Jacinto Chapter

Jessie Barrow, Ute Rocky Mountain Chapter

Roy Bartnick, Enid Chapter

Josh Beck, Alamo Chapter

Mitch Berger, Galaxy Chapter

Shannon Bridges, Tennessee Valley Chapter

Nikeith Brown, Stennis Chapter

Yamila Cancel-Sanchez, Southern Indiana Chapter

Andrew Christian, Tucson Chapter

Tammy Clingenpeel, Mt. Clemens Chapter

Cicely Cook, Baltimore Chapter

Emily Cook, Red Tail Chapter

Samantha Cope, Richmond Chapter

Mary Courtney, Genesee Valley Chapter

Josh Davis, Central Oklahoma Chapter

Sara Davis, Gen Edward R. Fry Chapter

Nathaniel Denton, Fort Wayne Chapter

Daniel Diggs, Langley Chapter

Gail Drake, Gabriel Chapter

Sabrina Ewald, Seidel Chapter

Megan Graybill, Roanoke Chapter

Byron Greene, Thomas W. Anthony Chapter

Chloe Gressett, Meridian Chapter

Tiffany Haley, Lance P. Sijan Chapter

Marsha Harp, Hurlburt Chapter

Matthew Holley, South Georgia Chapter

Matthew Horner, Shooting Star Chapter

Christina Howell, Northern Utah Chapter

Diane Sue Johnson, Wright Memorial Chapter

Rita Lanzl, RE Huyser Chapter

Karl Lautenschlager, Lincoln Chapter

Tyler Letendre, Paul Revere Chapter

Steve Liggett, Chicagoland Chapter

Jake Listori, Central Maryland Chapter

Caryn Long, Martin Harris Chapter

Vincent Lostetter, San Diego Chapter

Sohaila Lucero, Albuquerque Chapter

Zachary Maertens, Gen Charles Horner Chapter

Mary Marienau, Inland Empire Chapter

Tony Meyer, Scott Memorial Chapter

Karen Mitchell, Harrison R. Thyng Chapter

Erin Motley, Gen Bill Spruance Chapter

Mary O’Connor, Montgomery Chapter

Jeffrey Ofstedahl, Cochise Chapter

Kim Parfitt, Cheyenne Cowboy Chapter

Richard Phillips, Swamp Fox Chapter

Joel Pitts, Northeast Texas Chapter

Courtney Reaves, David Terry Chapter

Mercedes Rodriguez, Miami Homestead Chapter

Casey Sandlin-Rogers, Cook Chapter

Rebecca Sensibaugh, Gen Bruce Holloway Chapter

Melissa Silvey, Aggieland Chapter

Ben Slater, Green Mountain Chapter

John Stokes, Lewis E. Lyle Chapter

Michael Vargas, Frank Luke Chapter

Angela Wallace, Altus Chapter

Kate Watson, Gen E.W. Rawlings Chapter

Scott Weiler, Thunderbird Chapter

Missy West, Blue Ridge Chapter

Hope Wood, Mel Harmon Chapter

Lizette Woodward, Falcon Chapter

Patricia Zalo, Florida West Coast Chapter

Laura Zimny, Richard Bong Chapter

2018

Sharon Boardman, Green Mountain Chapter

JoAnne Brown, Southern Utah Chapter

Virginia Campbell, Cape Canaveral Chapter

Orion Casper, Northeast Texas Chapter

Kimberly Chafin, Martin H. Harris Chapter

Jennifer Cheesman, Frank Luke Chapter

Allison Cohen, Florida West Coast Chapter

Lyle Crossley, Forth Worth Chapter

Kristine Czarny, San Jacinto Chapter

Sherilyn Dawson, Gen Bruce Holloway Chapter

Carol Del Prince, Gen Joseph Ralston Chapter

Kim Dooley, Northern Shenandoah Valley Chapter

Partrick Farinholt, Columbia Gorge Chapter

Daniel Farnam, South Georgia Chapter

Kirsten Filiberto, Roanoke Chapter

Ellen Fiscella, Langley Chapter

Robert Fowler, Lance P. Sijan Chapter

Kelley Keel Fuller, Montgomery Chapter

Alexander Gray, Inland Empire Chapter

Shawn Gygax, Brig Gen Harrison R. Thyng Chapter

Doreen Harvey, David C. Jones Chapter

Shane Helmich, San Diego Chapter

Sylvia Hernandez, Lewis E. Lyle Chapter

Sheri Ingham, Enid Chapter

Jennifer Jackson, Waterman-Twinning Chapter

Brandi Jackson, Mel Harmon Chapter

Michelle Jedlicka, Aggieland Chapter

Annika Jensen, Northern Utah Chapter

Hannah Keith, Scott Berkley Chapter

Sabrina Laurent, Gen Charles L. Donnelly Chapter

Kimberly Leasure, Joe Walker/Mon Valley Chapter

Jose Leon, Miami-Homestead Chapter

Lora Lindsey, Red Tail Memorial Chapter

Nadine Lynch, South Alabama Chapter

Alex McKinstry, Fort Wayne Chapter

Sean McNally, Claude Farinha Chapter Gold Rush Chapter

Karen Molloy, Gen Charles A. Gabriel Chapter

Therese Moran, Huyser Chapter

Lori Nelson, Tennessee Valley Chapter

Andrew Palmer, Shooting Star Chapter

Nick Parmley, Whiteman Chapter

Kimberly Peddle, Bong Chapter

Kimberly Perez, Bud West Chapter

Kathleen Redfern, Hurlburt Chapter

Debra Robinson, Ak-Sar-Ben Chapter

Samidha Sane, Paul Revere Chapter

Daniel Schneider, Tucscon Chapter

Cindy Schreiber, General Rawlings Chapter

Amie Shinego, Rhode Island Chapter

John Slokovitz, Long Island Chapter

Beverly Stambaugh, Wright Memorial Chapter

Toni Stevens-Oliver, Genesee Valley Chapter

Helmut Thielsch, Richmond Chapter

Jan Thomas, Altus Chapter

Charlene Tuttle, Blue and Gold Chapter

LeeAnn Vaughan, Lincoln Chapter

Philip Waje, Albuquerque Chapter

Paula Watkins, Southern Indiana Chapter

Elizabeth Watts, Swamp Fox Chapter

Greg Wheeler, Schriever Chapter

Alanna Wilson, Rocky Mountain Chapter

Eric Wong, Gen Russel E. Dougherty Chapter

Michael Yakubovsky, Seidel Chapter

Arsenio Yumul, Falcon Chapter

2017

JoAnn Schapp, David C. Jones Chapter

Timothy Ulrich, Green Mountain Chapter

Molly Thomas, Danville Chapter

Mark Bolt, Gabriel Chapter

Lisa Roberts, Southern Indiana Chapter

Joel Betterton, Gen Charles Horner Chapter

Diana Techentien, Falcon Chapter

Judy Houser, Cape Canaveral Chapter

Lakia Gaines, Swamp Fox Chapter

John Edsall, Red Tail Memorial Chapter

Lori Diffey, David D. Terry Chapter

Penny Parmer, Eglin Chapter

Marlon Vernon, Miami Homestead Chapter

Beth Leavitt, Strom Thurmond Chapter

Julie Bolin, D.W. Steele Chapter

Cassie Kautzer, Lewis E Lyle Chapter

Suzanne Costner, Gen Bruce K Holloway Chapter

Hogan Wrixon, Inland Empire Chapter

Estefania Larsen, Ak-Sar-Ben Chapter

Monte Davis, Harry S Truman Chapter

Nancy Parra-Quinlan, Frank Luke Chapter

Jennifer Cupit, Aggieland Chapter

Earvin Larry, Northeast Texas Chapter

Eric Yuhasz, Central Florida Chapter

Daniel Boudreau, Greater Seattle Chapter

Lydia Gruber, Richmond Chapter

Kelli Rhoda, Prescott-Goldwater Chapter

Melanie Sue Mundell, Brig Gen Bill Spruance Chapter

Karin Pacot, Lance P. Sijan Chapter

Olga Petrovich Mahoney, Blue Ridge Chapter

Nicole Welsh, Joe Walker Mon-Valley Chapter

David Rodriguez, Bud West Chapter

Chasity Collier, South Alabama Chapter

James “Doug” Couch, Wright Memorial Chapter

Casey Wigginton, Tennessee Valley Chapter

Ken Robinson, Ramstein Chapter

Michael Heise, John C Stennis Chapter

Spencer Kiper, Ark La Tex Chapter

Marti Pulido, Meridian Chapter

Julie Sicks Panus, Thyng Chapter

Sara Quintana, Thunderbird Chapter

John Musso, Mel Harmon Chapter

Katie Hammond, Lincoln Chapter

Leslie Brommer, Everett R Cook Chapter

Carolyn Petrina, Langley Chapter

Millibeth Currie, Charleston Chapter

David Herring, Tucson Chapter

Brenda Kilmurray,  Chapter

Ashley Doster, Fort Dodge Chapter

L Thomas Brown, Mile High Chapter

Kyle O’Neill, Shooting Star Chapter

Horace “Drew” Maloney, Langley Chapter

Nicole Story, Seidel Chapter

Joseph Amaro, San Diego Chapter

Adam Johnston, Keystone Chapter

Lisa Giacomelli, Cape Fear Chapter

Christopher Grijalva, Ute Rocky Mountain Chapter

William Tatomer, Salt Lake City Chapter

Trisha Glenn, Northern Utah Chapter

Scarlett Brock, Hurlburt Chapter

Logan Newman, Genessee Valley Chapter

Maureen Parker, Paul Revere Chapter

Lauren Davis, Montgomery Chapter

Curtis Kelley, Maj Gen Edward Fry Chapter

Deena Morley, Altus Chapter

Robert Arscott, Chicagoland O’Hare Chapter

Chris Zawislak, McChord Field Chapter

John Wehust, Waterman-Twinning Chapter

Stephanie Biza, Pioneer Valley Chapter

Victoria Wilson, Fort Wayne Chapter

Luke Ferland, Long Island Chapter

Emily Badman, Northern Shenandoah Valley Chapter

Christian Kaneen, Columbia Gorge Chapter

Maryanne Tirinnanzi, Keystone Chapter