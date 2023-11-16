Resources for Chapter Participation

The first step for any Chapter to support this commemoration is to become a Commemorative Partner through vietnamwar50th.com, the OASD group coordinating all activities.

The Commemorative Partner Program is designed for federal, state, and local communities, veterans organizations and other nongovernmental organizations to assist a grateful nation in thanking and honoring our Vietnam veterans and their families. Commemorative Partners must commit to conducting events through 2025. Once the chapter is registered, there are multiple resources and “freebies” to help with events such as the Vietnam Veteran lapel pins, samples of governmental proclamations and downloadable historic posters.

Commemorative Partners are then asked to submit information on their events, before and after. Use the forms below to submit your information. (Note: You will be required to log in with a Gmail or AFA.org email address to access these forms.)

Planning an Event?

Submit the details of your upcoming event here so we can add it to our calendar.

Already Hosted an Event?

Help us share your story by submitting coverage, photos, and details of your event.

AFA’s Vietnam 50th Steering Committee

Members of the Association steering committee are also available to assist chapters. Contact field@afa.org for more information.