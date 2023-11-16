To accomplish our mission, we EDUCATE the public on the critical need for unrivaled aerospace power and promote aerospace and STEM education for a technically superior and professional workforce to ensure national security.

We support aerospace education, STEM, and the next generation of Air and Space Force leaders through youth competitions and camps, national and local awards, grants, scholarships, professional development opportunities, and programs.

CyberPatriot CyberPatriot is the world's largest National Youth Cyber Education Program propelling K-12 students toward careers in cybersecurity and other STEM disciplines, including the National Youth Cyber Defense Competition.

StellarXplorers StellarXplorers is AFA's national STEM program that inspires students to pursue careers and understanding of space, including the annual StellarXplorers National Space Design Competition.

Doolittle Leadership Center AFA's Doolittle Leadership Center (DLC) connects young Airmen, Guardians, and cadets with senior leaders and mentors to provide leadership development courses and shape the next generation of Air and Space Force leaders.

Scholarships Financial assistance is available for all Active Duty, Guard, and Reserve service members, their dependents, Air Force spouses, cadets, and civilians. Explore the opportunities made possible by the generosity of our donors and sponsors.

Grants AFA is proud to offer grants to educators, Civil Air Patrol units, and JROTC units to advance aerospace education in the classroom.

Teacher of the Year Program AFA's unique Teacher of the Year Program rewards special teachers who help students see STEM education as an exciting adventure.

Pitsenbarger Awards To advance the enlisted force's education, AFA awards top Active Duty, Guard, and Reserve graduates from the Community College of the Air Force (CCAF) with the annual Pitsenbarger Award.

Civil Air Patrol AFA is a longstanding partner of Civil Air Patrol, and provides awards and grants to support its aerospace/STEM programs for CAP cadets and educator members.