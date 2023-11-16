Educate

To accomplish our mission, we EDUCATE the public on the critical need for unrivaled aerospace power and promote aerospace and STEM education for a technically superior and professional workforce to ensure national security.

We support aerospace education, STEM, and the next generation of Air and Space Force leaders through youth competitions and camps, national and local awards, grants, scholarships, professional development opportunities, and programs.

CyberPatriot

CyberPatriot is the world’s largest National Youth Cyber Education Program propelling K-12 students toward careers in cybersecurity and other STEM disciplines, including the National Youth Cyber Defense Competition.

StellarXplorers

StellarXplorers is AFA’s national STEM program that inspires students to pursue careers and understanding of space, including the annual StellarXplorers National Space Design Competition.

Doolittle Leadership Center

AFA’s Doolittle Leadership Center (DLC) connects young Airmen, Guardians, and cadets with senior leaders and mentors to provide leadership development courses and shape the next generation of Air and Space Force leaders.

Scholarships

Financial assistance is available for all Active Duty, Guard, and Reserve service members, their dependents, Air Force spouses, cadets, and civilians. Explore the opportunities made possible by the generosity of our donors and sponsors.

Grants

AFA is proud to offer grants to educators, Civil Air Patrol units, and JROTC units to advance aerospace education in the classroom.

Teacher of the Year Program

AFA’s unique Teacher of the Year Program rewards special teachers who help students see STEM education as an exciting adventure.

Pitsenbarger Awards

To advance the enlisted force’s education, AFA awards top Active Duty, Guard, and Reserve graduates from the Community College of the Air Force (CCAF) with the annual Pitsenbarger Award.

Civil Air Patrol

AFA is a longstanding partner of Civil Air Patrol, and provides awards and grants to support its aerospace/STEM programs for CAP cadets and educator members.

Fellowships

Support teachers and students across the country with a Fellowship to show your devotion to AFA’s mission of promoting aerospace education. Become an AFA Fellow today!

Aerospace Education News

Aerospace Education Council Update: April 2024 

Aerospace Education Council Update: April 2024 

April 30, 2024
AFA’s Aerospace Education Council shares upcoming deadlines on Teacher of the Year nominations, updates on next year’s CyberPatriot and StellarXplorers seasons, and more.
AFA Arizona, Teachers of the Year Collaborate to Launch STEM Camp for Arizona Educators

AFA Arizona, Teachers of the Year Collaborate to Launch STEM Camp for Arizona Educators

April 30, 2024
Nearly 50 STEM teachers who serve indigenous students and work in Title 1 schools across the Southwest attended the first Southwest Teacher Air Camp at Davis-Monthan AFB.
CyberPatriot, StellarXplorers Seasons End, Gear Up for Next Year

CyberPatriot, StellarXplorers Seasons End, Gear Up for Next Year

April 30, 2024
Both of AFA’s annual youth STEM competitions wrapped up this spring, but there’s hardly any downtime in either program, as each is gearing up for the 2024-2025 season.
