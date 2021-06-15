Previous Speakers

Air Force Secretary Frank Kendall talks with AFA President retired Lt. Gen. Bruce Wright about current threats and the careful balance between maintaining today's capabilities and the need to modernize for the future fight in a June 24 fireside chat in Arlington, Va.

Col Zachary "Shay" Warakomski, Commander, Peterson-Schriever Garrison, and CMSgt Sevin Balkuvvar, Command Chief Master Sergeant, Peterson-Schriever Garrison, joined AFA Executive Vice President Major General Douglas Raaberg (Ret.) for a conversation from Peterson Space Force Base, Colorado, on May 9.

AFA President Lt Gen (Ret.) Bruce "Orville" Wright welcomed Lt Gen David Nahom, Deputy Chief of Staff for Plans and Programs, USAF; and Lt Gen William Liquori, Deputy Chief of Space Operations, Strategy, Plans, Programs, Requirements, and Analysis, USSF, for the latest episode of Air & Space Warfighters in Action, Mar. 30.

Maj. Gen. Case Cunningham, Commander, USAF Warfare Center; and Brig. Gen. Shawn Bratton, USSF, Commander, Space Training and Readiness Command joined AFA for a conversation with AFA President Lt Gen (Ret.) Bruce "Orville" Wright Jan. 26.

Maj. Gen. Alexus G. Grynkewich, Director of Operations, U.S. Central Command, joined AFA for a conversation with AFA President Lt Gen (Ret.) Bruce "Orville" Wright Monday, Dec. 6.

The Honorable Gina Ortiz Jones, Air Force Under Secretary joined AFA President Lt Gen (Ret.) Bruce "Orville" Wright for a conversation on Nov. 30, 2021.

Lt. Gen. Joseph T. Guastella Jr., Deputy Chief of Staff for Operations, Headquarters U.S. Air Force and Lt. Gen. B. Chance Saltzman, Deputy Chief of Space Operations for Operations, Cyber, and Nuclear, United States Space Force met with AFA President Lt Gen (Ret.) Bruce "Orville" Wright on Wednesday, Aug. 11, 2021.

Col John Caldwell, Commander/Leader of the U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds joined Air & Space Forces Association President Lt Gen Bruce "Orville" Wright (USAF Ret.) for an update on the Thunderbirds on June 15, 2021.

Col Matthew Cantore, Commander; and CMSgt April Brittain, of Space Delta 2, join Air & Space Forces Association President Lt Gen Bruce "Orville" Wright (USAF Ret.) for an update on Space Delta 2 on June 3, 2021.

Lt Gen David Krumm, Commander; and Chief Kristopher Berg, Command Chief Master Sergeant, Eleventh Air Force, join Air & Space Forces Association President Lt Gen Bruce "Orville" Wright (USAF Ret.) for an update on 11th Air Force on April 28, 2021.

Lt Gen Scott Pleus, Commander; and Chief Philip Hudson, Command Chief Master Sergeant, Seventh Air Force, join Air & Space Forces Association President Lt Gen Bruce "Orville" Wright (USAF Ret.) for an update on 7th Air Force on Feb. 2nd, 2021.

Brig Gen Jeremy Sloane, Commander 36th Wing, joins Air & Space Forces Association President Lt Gen Bruce "Orville" Wright (USAF Ret.) for an update on the 36th Wing on Jan. 26th, 2021.

