Field Training Modules
The Field Council Training Sub-Committee (FCTS) has put together several training modules and instructions to aid in the efficient operation of the Chapter, State, and Region organizations.
Resources
Access a library of resources including the Field Operations Guidebook, applications, marketing materials, online training modules, and more.
Field Leader Portal
In the Field Portal, chapter leaders can see who has joined their chapter recently, submit activity and financial reports, maintain chapter officer rosters, and update membership information.
Community Partner Program
When you become an AFA Community Partner, you form a partnership with your local AFA chapter and help AFA fulfill its mission to promote a strong national defense.
National Awards
Every year, AFA recognizes our Airmen and Guardians for their exemplary performance at our Air, Space & Cyber Conference and AFA Warfare Symposium.
Field Awards and Recognitions
AFA Field Awards recognize our chapters for all they do to increase public understanding of key national security issues in their local communities and to promote AFA's Mission.
Field News
Field Leader Updates