National Convention

Field Training Modules

The Field Council Training Sub-Committee (FCTS) has put together several training modules and instructions to aid in the efficient operation of the Chapter, State, and Region organizations.

AFA

Resources

Access a library of resources including the Field Operations Guidebook, applications, marketing materials, online training modules, and more.

Field Leader Portal

In the Field Portal, chapter leaders can see who has joined their chapter recently, submit activity and financial reports, maintain chapter officer rosters, and update membership information.

Logo

Community Partner Program

When you become an AFA Community Partner, you form a partnership with your local AFA chapter and help AFA fulfill its mission to promote a strong national defense.

2022 OAY Winners

National Awards

Every year, AFA recognizes our Airmen and Guardians for their exemplary performance at our Air, Space & Cyber Conference and AFA Warfare Symposium.

AFA

Field Awards and Recognitions

AFA Field Awards recognize our chapters for all they do to increase public understanding of key national security issues in their local communities and to promote AFA's Mission.

Field News

Veterans Service Award

James Lauducci Honored with Veterans Service Award

Col. Jim Lauducci, USAF (Ret.), former President of AFA’s D.W. Steele Chapter and Virginia State President, received the inaugural Daniel J. Mulhauser, S.J., Veterans Service Award in June. The award…
Air Force Writing Award

National War College Graduate Wins AFA's Air Force Writing Award

Jim Hannam and National War College Commandant Brig. Gen. Jeff Hurlburt presented the Air Force Writing Award to USAF Lt. Col. Brian Morrissey for his paper, "U.S. Strategy to Strengthen…
F2 Milspouse Appreciation Day

Enid, OK Chapter Partners with Vance AFB for Military Spouse Appreciation Day

In 2023, AFA’s United Forces & Families (F2) Task Force is awarding up to five focus grants to a select group of installations who need funding to design and execute…
Field Leader Updates

5 students working over 2 laptops

Aerospace Education Council Update: June 2023

Summer is here! Schools are letting out and families are planning their getaways. Overall, it’s a quiet time for business, yet for your AFA Education Council (AEC), many efforts continue…
Jim Simons

Field Operations Update: June 2023

Field leaders are reminded that Chapter and State Semi-Annual Activity Reports are due to field@afa.org by July 31. If you are having difficulty completing your reports, please refer to our…
Stephen Gourley

Aerospace Education Council Update: May 2023

What would compel a titan of industry, a four-star Air Force general, an aerospace industrial legend, and an active NASA astronaut to congregate together? Why, nothing less than the awards…
