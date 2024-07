National Convention | 2024 Agenda

All times are in EDT.

Saturday, September 14, 2024

7:30 am – 6:00 pm Registration Desk Open 8:00 am – 12:00 pm Heads of Delegation Credentials Registration 8:00 am – 9:45 am Aerospace Education Council Meeting (invitation only) 8:00 am -9:45 am Regions Presidents Meeting (invitation only) 10:00 am – 12:00 pm Optional Convention Workshops 1:00 pm – 5:00 pm Convention Business Session 5:15 pm – 6:00 pm Catholic Mass 6:30 pm – 9:00 pm Field Awards Reception and Dinner* 9:00 pm Region Caucuses *Separately ticketed event.

Sunday, September 15, 2024