AFA in Action

News from AFA

AFA Announces a Worldwide Toast to the 82nd Anniversary of Doolittle Raid

The ceremony, organized by AFA’s Doolittle Leadership Center, will be held on April 18, 2024, and livestreamed on YouTube.
AFA Appoints New President & CEO

Retired Lt. Gen. Burt Field has been appointed President & Chief Executive Officer of the Air & Space Forces Association. He assumes his new role on April 1.
AFA Crowns CyberPatriot XVI Champions

The 16th season of CyberPatriot started with 5,183 teams and just 28 qualified for the National Finals.
AFA Chapter Sponsors Korean War Vet Flight in Korean Warbird

Duane Hoffman, a 90-year-old Navy veteran who served in the Korean War and a former private pilot, piloted the historic aircraft through a commemorative flight program sponsored by the AFA Tennessee Valley Chapter.
AFA Leaders Represent at the Spaatz Association Awards Gala

The Spaatz Association is comprised of CAP members who earned the Spaatz Award when they were cadets and provides academic, leadership, and flying scholarships to the future aerospace leaders of tomorrow. 
AFA Supports West Virginia State AFJROTC Drill Meet

AFA’s Chuck Yeager Chapter, led by President Peter Jones and Treasurer Jim Hannam, proudly provided support and trophies to the winning teams.
