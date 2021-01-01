Advancing Enlisted Force Education

AFA salutes the continued education and personal development of our Airmen. As our Airmen improve themselves, they improve our Air Force. We are proud to offer $750 cash awards to deserving Airmen to pursue a bachelor's degree. All Pitsenbargers are based on available funds and are not guaranteed.

AFA Pitsenbarger Awards

Air & Space Forces Association Pitsenbarger Awards provide a one-time grant of $750 and a one year complimentary AFA eMembership to selected top USAF enlisted personnel graduating from the Community College of the Air Force (CCAF) who plan to pursue a baccalaureate degree (only). The grants coincide with the CCAF graduation ceremonies held each Spring and Fall.

Requirements/Evaluation Criteria

Proof of current enrollment or intent to enroll in an accredited program leading to a baccalaureate degree must be submitted with the application.

Citations and awards representing distinguished activity should be submitted with the application.

A narrative statement describing your extracurricular activities and explaining their significance must be submitted with the application. Emphasize those activities that indicate leadership, citizenship, teamwork, community service, personal development, and dedication. Also, discuss other distinguishing activities and academic accomplishments. The narrative should also include undergraduate plans (e.g., school, the field of study, future goals).

Commander’s endorsement must also be submitted with the application.

Award Allocation