Training Modules

ADMINISTRATION

AFA 101 for RPs & SPs | Slides (NEW)

Field Leader Portal – Introduction

Rosters – Membership

Rosters – Field Leader

FOG – Introduction (NEW)

OPM – Introduction (NEW)

Tax Exempt Responsibilities (NEW)

501(C)(3) Benefits | State Links (NEW)

State Semi-Annual Activity Reports (NEW)

State Semi-Annual Financial Reports (NEW)

Chapter Semi-Annual Activity Reports (NEW)

Chapter Semi-Annual Financial Reports (NEW)

Chapter Annual Activity Plans

Chapter Annual Financial Plans (NEW)

State Annual Activity Plans (NEW)

State Annual Financial Plans (NEW)

Checklist for Starting a New Chapter

Restarting an Inactive Chapter | Checklist

COMMUNICATIONS

Effective Newsletters (NEW)

Facebook for Chapters (NEW)

Zoom Training – Participant (PCs & Laptops)

Zoom Training – Hosting (PCs & Laptops)

Teams Meeting – Participant

How to Use Mail Merge

AFA E-Mail: Forwarding

AFA E-Mail: Finding Your Account & Logging In

AFA E-Mail: Create a Shortcut

LEADERSHIP, RECRUITING & RETENTION

Leadership Planning (NEW) | Checklist

Leadership Recruiting (NEW) | Checklist

Leadership Retention (NEW) | Checklist

Recruiting New Members – Part 1 | Checklist

Recruiting New Members – Part 2

Recruiting New Members – Part 3

Recruiting New Members – Part 4

Retaining Chapter Members (NEW) | Checklist

How to Identify Newly Arrived or Departed Chapter Members (NEW)

Newly-Arrived Members Guide | Newly-Departed Members Guide

PROGRAMS

Advocacy Introduction

Advocacy for Chapters (NEW)

Advocacy for Federal Legislation (NEW)

Advocacy/Tax-exempt Ethics (NEW)

Congressional Contact Database (NEW) | Daily Report Script & Link (NEW)

Military & Family Programs (NEW)

Building Base/ Chapter Relations (NEW)

Community Partner Program

Community Partner Recruiting

Community Partner Retention

Chapter Relationships with AFROTC, AAS/SW, AFJROTC and CAP (NEW)

Chapter VP for Education (NEW)

ORGANIZATION

AFA Organization – Introduction

AFA Organization – Chapter (Basics)

AFA Organization – Chapter (Elected Officers)

AFA Organization – Chapter (Appointed Officers)

AFA Organization – State (Introduction)

AFA Organization – State (Elected Officers) (NEW)

AFA Organization – State (Appointed Officers)

AFA Organization – Region (NEW)

AFA Organization – Board of Directors (NEW)

AFA Organization – President & National (NEW)