The Air & Space Forces Association honors our outstanding chapters and chapter leaders by recognizing their achievements and service in local communities. Chapters devote their time and talents to promoting dominant Air and Space Forces and to connecting the entire Air & Space Force Family. AFA Field Awards are a token of our appreciation for everything they do to increase public understanding of key national security issues in their local communities and to promote the AFA’s Mission.

Unit Field Awards

OUTSTANDING STATE ORGANIZATION

The Outstanding State Organization Award is awarded to the state organization which has distinguished itself in the following areas: overall programming by the state organization and its chapters (including an annual state convention), new member procurement in the state, and communications, which includes timely submission of financial reports and the quality of activity by the state organization and its chapters.

AFA UNIT OF THE YEAR

The Unit of the Year award is presented to the AFA chapter which has distinguished itself in all areas. This includes new member procurement, community relations, aerospace education, overall programming, best single program, and communications.

OUTSTANDING CHAPTER AWARD

The Outstanding Chapter Award is presented to the most outstanding chapter in each size category. Chapters will be judged on their accomplishments in the following areas: new member procurement, community relations, aerospace education, overall programming, best single program, and communications. Outstanding Chapters are selected from the top chapters in each size category.

EXCEPTIONAL SERVICE AWARDS (ESA)

The Exceptional Service Award is given for outstanding accomplishment in each of the following fields: community relations, overall programming, best single program, veteran’s affairs, airman and family programs, Unit/AAS/SW Integration, and communications. (Each shall have equal distinction, with no precedence.) There is an additional Exceptional Service Award in the field of Community Partners.

AEROSPACE EXCELLENCE AWARDS

AFA chapters that have met the AE Achievement Award criteria for the current award year are eligible to win the Aerospace Education Excellence Award for exceptional programs in their size category. Only one will be awarded per size category.

The Chapter meets all Aerospace Education Achievement Award criteria. The Chapter participates in at least one grassroots Community Outreach Program per year, to include a contact or speaking opportunity. The grassroots community organization could include, but is not limited to, school groups (PTA or teachers meetings), service clubs, church groups, chambers of commerce, local newspapers‐editorial boards, political organizations, etc. It should NOT be comprised of primarily AFA/AF/military individuals.

The AFA Website contains resources which can be used when contacting grassroots organizations. They will be located under Field Leader Resources in the Aerospace Education Resources section.

The Aerospace Education Resources section includes AE Briefing PowerPoints and an AE Promo Video. The Chapter must include a one‐page narrative explaining why the Chapter’s Aerospace Education programs are exceptional.

AEROSPACE EDUCATION ACHIEVEMENT AWARDS

AFA Chapters that complete the three Aerospace Education Goals under the AFA Strategic Plan (to educate the public about the critical role of aerospace power in the defense of our nation) will receive the Aerospace Education Achievement Award.

The three Aerospace Education goals are:

Implement the AFA Chapter Teacher of the Year recognition program. Participate in at least one STEM education program. The program could include, but is not limited to, an aerospace education program. Interact with at least one AFJROTC unit or one CAP unit within the Chapter area. Two examples are given below but these are not all-inclusive. Attending an AFJROTC unit Award event to present the AFA Cadet of the Year Award.

Speaking to AFJROTC or CAP cadets about AFA education programs.

Individual Field Awards

BUCK BUCKWALTER DISTINGUISHED SUSTAINED AE AWARD

Presented to an individual AFA member whose AFA record overwhelmingly demonstrates distinguished sustained service in any support of the educational mission of the Association over a period of years.

CHAIR’S AWARD FOR AE ACHIEVEMENT

Awarded for special or sustained achievement in support of the AFA education mission statements; namely, advocate for STEM Education and/or support and promote aerospace education. The award is designed to recognize international, federal, state or local government; industry; community partner; any scholarly enterprise, or any private or public business.

MEMBER OF THE YEAR

Presented to an AFA member who is still active in AFA and whose cumulative AFA achievements in leadership positions in all fields up through the National level over a period of several years represent distinguished services to AFA.

INDIVIDUAL STORZ AWARD

Presented annually to the individual AFA member who, in the judgment of the AFA Awards Committee, has done the most to promote AFA membership, over and above that normally expected of an individual, during the most recently completed membership year, and by doing so, has contributed to the effectiveness and betterment of the Association.

AFA GOLD CARD MEMBERSHIP AWARD

Presented to an AFA member whose AFA record, production and accomplishments on a national level have been outstanding over a period of years, reflecting the highest credit to the AFA mission, and culminating in a year of greatest individual achievement and distinction.

AFA CITATION AWARD, PRESENTED BY THE CHAIR, AFA BOARD OF DIRECTORS

Awarded to those individual AFA members whose distinguished contribution to AFA in a specific field has improved and elevated the effectiveness of the Association in a national sense.

MEDAL OF MERIT

Awarded for exceptional services in local, regional or national fields and shall denote great initiative on the part of the recipient for specific achievements.

EXCEPTIONAL SERVICE AWARD (INDIVIDUAL)

Presented to those individual AFA members who have performed exceptional services for AFA in local, regional or national fields.

Membership Awards

ARTHUR C. STORZ MEMBERSHIP AWARD

Presented to that AFA chapter which produces the highest number of new members during the 12 month period ending June 30, 2022 as a percentage of total chapter membership as of July 1, 2023. This award is based on both the quantity of new members as well as sustained new member recruitment. Chapters must be chartered for at least three years to qualify.

JACK GROSS AWARDS

Presented to the chapter in each size category with the highest number of new members as a percentage of chapter size at the beginning of the membership year. A minimum of 10 is required.

COMMUNITY PARTNER GOLD AWARD

The Community Partner Gold Award is given to chapters whose Community Partner total is greater than or equal to 6% of total chapter membership at the beginning of the qualification period. A minimum of 10 Community Partners is required. There is a flat total of 60 Community Partners for chapters over 1,000 members and 90 for chapters over 3,000 members.

COMMUNITY PARTNER ACHIEVEMENT AWARD

The Community Partner Achievement Award is given to chapters whose Community Partner total is greater than or equal to 3% of total membership at the beginning of the qualification period. A minimum of 5 Community Partners is required. There is a flat total of 30 Community Partners for chapters larger than 1,000 members and 45 for chapters larger than 3,000 members.