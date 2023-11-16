Who We Help

AFA’s Wounded Airmen & Guardians Program supports the 14,000 Airmen and Guardians enrolled in the Air Force Wounded Warrior program (AFW2) and their families.



In addition, AFW2 continues to provide overarching support to Guardians through Air Force Casualty and Medical Systems.



The Department of the Air Force (DAF) defines a wounded warrior as “any Airman/Guardian who is seriously wounded, ill, or injured that may require a Medical Evaluation Board/Physical Evaluation Board to determine fitness for duty.” Eligibility is based on:

Very seriously, or seriously wounded, ill, or injured on the Casualty Morning Report or by a Department of Defense medical authority

Airmen/Guardians with highly-complex medical conditions that are service related or were sustained in the line of duty and confirmed by a DOD medical authority (examples: tick-borne illnesses, cancer, invisible wounds [PTSD/TBI], chemical exposure, etc.). Final approval authority is AFPC/DPFW

Airmen/Guardians diagnosed with service-related or in the line of duty PTSD, TBI, or MST, verified by DOD medical authority and are under consideration or referral for MEB

Purple Heart recipients

Air Reserve Components (ARC) who were retained for more than 6 months on Title 10 medical orders or returned to Title 10 orders for deployment-related conditions

If you need to refer an Airman or Guardian in need of support, please visit www.woundedwarrior.af.mil.