Created in the 1970s under Sen. Barry Goldwater's Aerospace Education Foundation leadership, AFA's Aerospace Education Fellowships honor supporters whose efforts merit special recognition, with the first fellowship awarded to Jo Doolittle, wife of Gen Jimmy Doolittle. Built on this legacy, our new fellowship program enables you to show your commitment to furthering aerospace education.

Your contribution will not only have a real and lasting impact on educators and students nationwide, but it will also be permanently recognized both on and offline, allowing you to share your dedication with others. Funds raised from fellowships go directly to AFA Aerospace Education programs. The fellowships provide an excellent way for AFA chapters at all levels to honor and recognize significant contributions while funding and expanding AFA's education programs.

See our contribution levels below to decide which one is right for you. To order a Fellowship, please complete the request form linked below and send it to education@afa.org.

Fellowship Levels by Contribution

$5,000 Gen Jimmy Doolittle Fellowship

10.5x13" Personalized Plaque $2,500 Gen of the Air Forces H.H. Arnold Fellowship

8x10" Personalized Plaque $1,500 CMSgt of the Air Force Paul Airey Fellowship

8x10" Personalized Plaque $1,000 Gen Bernard A. Schriever Fellowship

8x10" Personalized Plaque $500 Gen Ira Eaker Historical Fellowship

Mounted Personalized Certificate $250 CMSgt Walter Scott Fellow of the Association

Personalized Certificate $100 Presentation Fellowship

Personalized Certificate

AEROSPACE EDUCATION FELLOWS

AFA wishes to thank our Fellows for their contributions to our Aerospace Education programs. We are pleased to honor the individuals and organizations that help us sustain our programs in support of the many dedicated teachers, students, and Airmen and their families around the country.

Please note that our Fellowship levels have been remodeled. Awards presented prior to 2019 may not have been at the same contribution level that they currently are.

Doolittle Fellows

Gerald Murray, AFA Chairman of the Board (2022), presented by the Air & Space Forces Association

Jim Hannam, Vice Chairman of the Board, Aerospace Education (2021), presented by the Aerospace Education Council

In Loving Memory of Scott Paul Van Cleef, Former Chairman of the Board (2021), presented by his Air Force Association Friends

Tom Gwaltney, esteemed AFA Director and Leader (2020), presented by South Central Region and AFA Members

F. Whitten Peters, Chairman of the Board (2019), presented by the Air Force Association

Dick Bundy, Vice Chairman of the Board, Aerospace Education (2018), presented by the Aerospace Education Council

Sharon A. Branch (2018), presented by the Aerospace Education Council

Robert J. Cenker (2018), presented by Iron Gate Chapter

Arnold Fellows

Col Tom Shepherd (2021), presented by Virginia AFA Friends

Gavin "Mac" MacAloon, Vice Chairman of the Board, Field Operations (2020), presented by AFA Board of Directors

Steven Lundgren, AFA Treasurer (2020), presented by AFA Board of Directors

Maj Gen George Douglas, USAFR (Ret.) (2020), presented by Friends of General Douglas

Airey Fellows

Brent Boller (2020), presented by Alamo Chapter

William J. Bender (2018), presented by Iron Gate Chapter

Schriever Fellows

In Loving Memory of Robert Lee Elley III (2021), presented by Friends of the Air Force Association

James L. Mallett, AFA Lifetime Member (2020), presented by Susan Mallett, AFA National Director, AE Council

F. Gavin "Mac" MacAloon, Vice Chairman of the Board, Field Operations (2020), presented by AFA Field Leaders

Dr. Anne Lee (2019), presented by the Air Force Association

Maj Gen Michael A. Guetlein (2019), presented by Gen Bernard A. Schriever Chapter

Brig Gen Steven P. Whitney (2019), presented by Gen Bernard A. Schriever Chapter

Lt Gen David D. Thompson (2018), presented by Gen Bernard A. Schriever Chapter

Eaker Fellows

In Memoriam: Col Russell J. Powers, Jr. (Ret.) (2022), presented by Col Jim Hannam, USAF (Ret.)

In Memoriam: Col Robert E. Venkus (2022), presented by Col Jim Hannam, USAF (Ret.), Fellow USAFA Classmate, River Rat, and Thud Pilot

In Memoriam: Col Gordon Clouser (2021), presented by Col Jim Hannam, USAF (Ret.), Fellow River Rat and Thud Pilot

In Loving Memory of Thomas Cartter Frierson (2021), presented by Carol and Bill Croom

Jimmy "JRay" Clark (2021), presented by Thunderbird Chapter 189

Robert "Bob" Hale (2021), presented by Thunderbird Chapter 189

Susan "SAS" Sullivan (2021), presented by Thunderbird Chapter 189

Richard "Rico" Biernacki (2020), presented by Lt Gen (Ret.) Robert Elder, 8AF Consultation Committee

Scott Fellows of the Association

In memoriam: Col Eugene Deatrick, USAF (Ret.) (2021), presented by Col Jim Hannam, USAF (Ret.), Fellow Old Bold Pilot (OBP)

In memoriam: Maj George Lee Barnes, USAF (Ret.) (2021), presented by Col Jim Hannam, USAF (Ret.), Fellow USAFA Classmate

In memoriam: George and Lee Douglas (2020), presented by Carol and Bill Croom

Frederick "Rick" Driesbach (2019), presented by Tennessee Valley Chapter

Presentation Fellows

Space Safari Program Office, Los Angeles Air Force Base (2022), presented by Martin H. Harris Chapter, Orlando, FL

8 EAMS, Al Udeid Air Base (2022), presented by Martin H. Harris Chapter, Orlando, FL

In memoriam: James Edward "Jim" Moore (2021), presented by Bob and Debbie George

Maj Gen Scott Gray, USAF (Ret.) (2021), presented by AFA Florida

CMSgt Richard R. Hall, Jr. (2021), presented by Martin H. Harris Chapter, FL303

In memoriam: Yoshie Erli Ogai Pevehouse (2021), presented by Bob and Debbie George

Brandon Strong (2021), presented by Bob George, National Director, West, AFA

In memoriam: Zita Skoch (2020), presented by Carol and Bill Croom

Air Mobility Operations Squadron Enterprise (2020), presented by Martin H. Harris Chapter

437th Operational Support Squadron Intelligence (2020), presented by Martin H. Harris Chapter

In memoriam: O. R. "Ollie" Crawford (2019), presented by Carol and Bill Croom

Northrop Grumman Battlefield Airborne Communications Node (2019), presented by Martin H. Harris Chapter

28th Bomb Wing, Ellsworth AFB (2019), presented by Martin H. Harris Chapter