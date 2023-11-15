Media Guidelines

AFA welcomes accredited media to report on and from our events. The following policies apply to anyone reporting on, photographing, video-recording and/or audio-recording AFA events, whether as media or in any other capacities:

General Media Policy

Accredited press are welcome and encouraged to cover the event. “Accredited” is defined as:

Employed by or on assignment for a verified media organization

Working in a media capacity for an exhibitor or Department of War affiliate

Carrying a Pentagon or Congressional press credential

AFA reserves the right, at its sole discretion, to approve requests for media access at our events. Applications may be asked to provide proof of assignment, employment, and/or prior media work.

All media, including those representing press, government agencies, and/or exhibitors, must check in at the AFA registration desk to obtain the appropriate Media Badge or Exhibitor-Appointed Contractor (EAC) credential, as applicable.

Media must conspicuously display their AFA event media badge at all times.

During presentations, only still photography is permitted. No video or flash photography is allowed in the ballrooms.

Video production crews are welcome only in designated areas. Prior *AFA must provide prior approval is required.

Live streaming of any portion of the event is prohibited unless explicitly approved in writing by AFA*. This includes all sessions, panels, public spaces, and all exhibit floor activity.

Photography and Video Recording

Photography and video recording is allowed in designated lobby and hallway areas for interviews, images, and b-roll, subject to the following limitations:

Photography and video recording on the exhibit/show floor requires additional permissions. Please send your request in writing to AFA’s Communications Director, stating your purpose, plans, and objectives. This will allow AFA staff to designate appropriate space (up to 15 by 15 feet) and determine how much room and time can be allocated.

In addition to prior approval from AFA, camera crews must obtain specific consent from any exhibitor whose staff, products, or exhibit appears in-frame.

Equipment Restrictions

Professional camera or recording gear, tripods or monopods, and/or audio recording and lighting rigs are only permitted for credentialed press or EACs with AFA approval.

Personal devices (smartphones, tablets, compact cameras) may be used for casual, non-commercial photos and short videos.

Drones and selfie sticks are prohibited.

Please minimize noise and distractions, including electronic shutter sounds when possible.

Consent and Usage

AFA makes available images for media use through our Flickr page.

Media wishing to publish captured content for commercial or sponsored use must seek prior written approval from AFA. *Contact AFA’s Communications Director for approval.

Press Conferences & Interviews

The Department of the Air Force Public Affairs staff (SAF/PA) schedules all department media roundtables and coordinates individual media interviews at their sole discretion. AFA facilitates these events by providing space and accommodation only. Additional inquiries regarding media roundtables should be addressed to SAF/PA.

Interviews with AFA executives or staff may be coordinated through AFA Communications. Please contact Amy Hudson at ahudson@afa.org for further information.

Violations

Failure to adhere to these guidelines may result in revocation of media credentials or removal from the event.

Contact

*For questions, filming requests, approvals, or to obtain credentials, please contact:

Amy Hudson

Director of Communication

Ahudson@afa.org