National Convention | 2025 Agenda

Saturday, September 20, 2025
*Separately ticketed event.
|7:30 a.m. – 6:00 p.m.
|Registration Desk Open
|8:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m.
|Heads of Delegation Credentials Registration
|8:00 a.m. – 9:45 am
|Aerospace Education Council Meeting (invitation only)
|8:00 a.m. -9:45 am
|Regions Presidents Meeting (invitation only)
|10:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m.
|Optional Convention Workshops
|1:00 p.m. – 5:00 p.m.
|Convention Business Session
|5:15 p.m. – 6:00 p.m.
|Catholic Mass
|6:30 p.m. – 9:00 p.m.
|Field Awards Reception and Dinner*
|9:00 p.m.
|Region Caucuses
Sunday, September 21, 2025
|7:30 a.m. – 12:00 p.m.
|Registration Desk Open
|7:00 a.m. – 8:00 a.m.
|Heads of Delegation Credentials Registration
|8:00 a.m. – 11:30 a.m.
|Convention Business Session
|11:30 a.m. – 12:30 p.m.
|Delegate Lunch
|12:30 p.m. – 2:00 p.m.
|Convention Business Session
|TBD
|Buses to Air Force Interfaith Workshop Service*