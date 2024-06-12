National Convention | 2025 Agenda

All times are in EDT.
A more detailed agenda will be released closer to the event.

Saturday, September 20, 2025

7:30 a.m. – 6:00 p.m.Registration Desk Open
8:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m.Heads of Delegation Credentials Registration
8:00 a.m. – 9:45 amAerospace Education Council Meeting (invitation only)
8:00 a.m. -9:45 amRegions Presidents Meeting (invitation only)
10:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m.Optional Convention Workshops
1:00 p.m. – 5:00 p.m.Convention Business Session
5:15 p.m. – 6:00 p.m.Catholic Mass
6:30 p.m. – 9:00 p.m.Field Awards Reception and Dinner*
9:00 p.m.Region Caucuses
*Separately ticketed event.

Sunday, September 21, 2025

7:30 a.m. – 12:00 p.m.Registration Desk Open
7:00 a.m. – 8:00 a.m.Heads of Delegation Credentials Registration
8:00 a.m. – 11:30 a.m.Convention Business Session
11:30 a.m. – 12:30 p.m.Delegate Lunch
12:30 p.m. – 2:00 p.m.Convention Business Session
TBDBuses to Air Force Interfaith Workshop Service*
*Separately ticketed event.