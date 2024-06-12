National Convention | 2026 Agenda

All times are in EDT.
A more detailed agenda will be released closer to the event.

Saturday, September 12, 2026

7:30 a.m. – 6:00 p.m.Registration Desk Open
8:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m.Elections & Credentials Committee Desk Open
8:00 a.m. -9:00 amArea Directors Meetings (invitation only)
9:30 a.m. – 12:00 p.m.Optional Convention Workshops
1:00 p.m. – 5:15 p.m.Convention Business Session
FULL AGENDA COMING SOON.
5:30 p.m. – 6:00 p.m.Catholic Mass
6:30 p.m. – 9:00 p.m.Field Awards Reception and Dinner*
9:00 p.m.Region Caucuses
*Separately ticketed event.

Sunday, September 13, 2026

7:30 a.m. – 12:00 p.m.Registration Desk Open
7:00 a.m. – 8:00 a.m.Elections & Credentials Committee Desk Open
8:00 a.m. – 11:30 a.m.Convention Business Session
FULL AGENDA COMING SOON.
11:45 a.m. – 12:45 p.m.Delegate Lunch
12:30 p.m. – 2:30 p.m.Convention Business Session
FULL AGENDA COMING SOON.