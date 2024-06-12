National Convention | 2026 Agenda
All times are in EDT.
A more detailed agenda will be released closer to the event.
Saturday, September 12, 2026
|7:30 a.m. – 6:00 p.m.
|Registration Desk Open
|8:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m.
|Elections & Credentials Committee Desk Open
|8:00 a.m. -9:00 am
|Area Directors Meetings (invitation only)
|9:30 a.m. – 12:00 p.m.
|Optional Convention Workshops
|1:00 p.m. – 5:15 p.m.
|Convention Business Session
FULL AGENDA COMING SOON.
|5:30 p.m. – 6:00 p.m.
|Catholic Mass
|6:30 p.m. – 9:00 p.m.
|Field Awards Reception and Dinner*
|9:00 p.m.
|Region Caucuses
Sunday, September 13, 2026
|7:30 a.m. – 12:00 p.m.
|Registration Desk Open
|7:00 a.m. – 8:00 a.m.
|Elections & Credentials Committee Desk Open
|8:00 a.m. – 11:30 a.m.
|Convention Business Session
FULL AGENDA COMING SOON.
|11:45 a.m. – 12:45 p.m.
|Delegate Lunch
|12:30 p.m. – 2:30 p.m.
|Convention Business Session
FULL AGENDA COMING SOON.