Warrior CARE Events

AFA's Wounded Airman Program serves as a nonprofit partner for the Air Force Wounded Warrior (AFW2) program. AFW2 offers Warrior CARE events to all wounded, ill, or injured Air Force service members, Space Professionals, and authorized caregivers. These regional events bring together more than 100 wounded warriors and caregivers to bond through Caregiver Support, Adaptive Sports and Rehabilitative Sports, Recovering Airman Mentorship, and Employment and Career Readiness.

Many Airmen tell us that they were spending their days sitting on a couch alone and depressed before they came to their first Warrior CARE event. We watch Airmen come to their first event scared and feeling like they don't belong, and by the time the event ends, they are hugging everyone in sight, equipped with new resiliency tools and reconnected with their Air Force family.

The Wounded Airman Program is proud to offer Airman for Life Travel Assistance so unfunded veteran wounded Airmen can attend Warrior CARE events, the Air Force Warrior Games Trials, and the DoD Warrior Games.

In addition, we are proud to support Warrior CARE events by providing meals, caregiver activities, in-kind donations, social receptions, and more. The Wounded Airman Program team is on-site at Warrior CARE events to help as needs arise with the wounded Airmen and to identify new needs and remind our Air Force Wounded Warriors that we are always there to support them.

Image "Being involved in CARE events and the Warrior Games taught me there is still ability in my disability. It taught me I'm not forgotten. I'm still part of the Air Force family. I don't feel alone anymore. Without AFA, we wouldn't be able to heal like that."

— Josh Leary, TSgt (Ret.)

WAP at the 2019 Warrior Games

The Wounded Airman Program kicked off our support with supporting team Air Force with Airman for Life grants.

Fourteen of the 40-member Air Force team and one caregiver were funded to attend through AFA's Airman for Life Travel Assistance.

We cheered on our Air Force Wounded Warriors at the Warrior Games Swimming Competitions and welcomed 304 athletes and 650 family members along with a host of coaches, community supporters, local Air Force leadership and more to AFA's Hospitality Suite. Wounded Warriors enjoyed refreshments, beverages, sweet treats from local bakeries, and activities for kids!

The Hospitality Suite was complete with an "Under the Sea" themed room with fun games, face painting for kids, a reading station, arts and crafts, a photo booth and plenty of activities for our little heroes!