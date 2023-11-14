2024 AFA Warfare Symposium | Exhibitor Information

Key Benefits

This event offers the opportunity to connect with 6,000+ industry professionals, Air Force and Space Force leaders, and key decision-makers. Your participation will enhance visibility and boost business potential within the air, space, and defense sectors.

Key Attendees

The event draws distinguished attendees, including high-ranking officials like the Secretary of the Air Force, the Chief of Staff of the Air Force, the Chief of Space Operations, the Chief Master Sergeant of the Air Force, the Chief Master Sergeant of the Space Force, and commanders from all 11 major commands.

