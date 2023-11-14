2024 AFA Warfare Symposium | Exhibitor Information
Please Note: All exhibitors and sponsors must be AFA Corporate Members in good standing. Corporate Members will also receive one full conference registration with their booth space purchase, as a benefit of Corporate Membership.
Current Exhibitor Information
Prospective Exhibitor Information
Key Benefits
This event offers the opportunity to connect with 6,000+ industry professionals, Air Force and Space Force leaders, and key decision-makers. Your participation will enhance visibility and boost business potential within the air, space, and defense sectors.
Key Attendees
The event draws distinguished attendees, including high-ranking officials like the Secretary of the Air Force, the Chief of Staff of the Air Force, the Chief of Space Operations, the Chief Master Sergeant of the Air Force, the Chief Master Sergeant of the Space Force, and commanders from all 11 major commands.
Are you interested in purchasing a booth? Contact Ron Bates (Ron.Bates@ntpevents.com) today!
2025 Booth Space Rates
Sold in 10′ x 10′ (100 sq ft) increments only:
- AFA Corporate Members – $41/square foot
- Government and Military Organizations – $33/square foot
What is included in your Booth Space Purchase:
- Booth Space
- Drapes
- Four (4) Exhibitor Badges (per 100 sq feet of booth space purchased)
Exhibit Hall Hours
|Monday, February 12
|5:30 p.m. to 7:00 p.m.
Polaris Reception (Ticketed Event)
|Tuesday, February 13
|9:10 a.m. – 4:30 p.m.
Technology Exposition Open
|Wednesday, February 14
|7:00 a.m. – 11:45 a.m.
Technology Exposition Open