2024 AFA Warfare Symposium | Hotel Information

AFA Colorado is hosted at the Gaylord Rockies Resort & Convention Center in Aurora, Colo. Here are some highlights about the property:

Just 6.3 miles from Denver International Airport.

Multiple dining options from full-service restaurants to the Mountain Pass Sports Bar, with its 75-foot (Yes, that’s feet) flat-panel TV. Check out all of their options here .

. Check-in time is 3:00 pm. Check-out time is 11:00 am.

Ride share is encouraged due to limited parking at host hotel and can be found at Denver International Airport, level 5, island 5.

Self-parking at Gaylord Rockies is $20 per day for registered AFA attendees over symposium dates. Should you want to valet park, the hotel’s standard rate of $45/day will apply.

****Please note that AFA has only contracted with the hotels listed on this page for sleeping rooms. Should you hear from an outside company about special hotel deals at Gaylord Rockies or any other property, they are not authorized vendors and may not reliable.****

EXHIBITORS, RETIRED MILITARY, INDUSTRY, ETC. RATE

AFA’s discounted rate is $294 single/double plus a $23 resort fee per night and applicable fees and taxes. To guarantee your reservation, you will need to provide a credit/debit card to the hotel for your deposit of one night’s room and tax when you book online. To cancel your reservation, you must contact the hotel 10 days prior to arrival. If you cancel less than 10 days prior to arrival, you will forfeit your deposit of one night’s room and tax/fees.

GOVERNMENT PER DIEM RATE

NOTE REGARDING THIS RATE: AFA’s Government Per Diem rate sleeping rooms are available to only uniformed Military Personnel and DOD Civilians or Foreign Attachés with a dependent ID Card. You will be asked to show a valid ID when you check into the hotel. AFA will audit reservations; you will be contacted if you are not eligible. If you do not have a valid active duty/DOD government ID at check-in, you will be charged the prevailing rate at the time of check-in. Unfortunately, due to AFA’s limited number of sleeping rooms at this rate, Retired Military and Government Contractors are not eligible for this rate.

Gaylord Rockies is pleased to extend the government per diem rate of $169 single/double per night to those that qualify based on the above paragraph, plus applicable fees and taxes. In order to make a reservation at the government per diem rate, you must first register for the AFA Warfare Symposium. At the end of the registration process, your Internet browser will display a registration confirmation page. Click on the reservation link under “Hotel Reservations” and then input the appropriate information. To guarantee your reservation, you will need to provide a credit/debit card to the hotel when you book online or by phone. To cancel your reservation without penalty, you must cancel your reservation 10 days prior to arrival. If you cancel less than 10 days prior to arrival, your credit/debit card will be charged a one night’s room and tax penalty. Please make your reservations now while rooms are still available at the government per diem rate. Reservations will be accepted on a first-in basis until the block is full or until Monday, January 22, 2024.

If you are not able to book your desired dates at Gaylord, a link to overflow properties will be included as well under the “Hotel Reservations” section of your registration confirmation.

REQUEST FOR SUITES

If you are interested in upgrading an existing reservation to a suite at Gaylord Rockies, please contact Emily Grubb by email at Emily.Grubb@gaylordhotels.com.