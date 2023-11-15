2025 AFA Warfare Symposium | Sponsorship Opportunities

Speaking Opportunities

Promote your team’s expertise and put them in the spotlight as they take the stage as part of our event programming. We offer unique opportunities for in-depth discussions on important topics for the Air Force and Space Force, allowing your team to share valuable insights and knowledge with our audience. Don’t miss the chance to showcase your company’s knowledge and contribute to the success of our event.

The Industry Panel Draft for AFA Warfare Symposium 2025 is currently closed.