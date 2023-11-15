2025 AFA Warfare Symposium | Sponsorship Opportunities
Explore the various advertising opportunities for AFA Colorado below, or book a call with our Director of Sales, Christy Sitter (csitter@afa.org), to learn more about securing your spot at the show.
Exhibit Hall Booths
Our exhibit hall booths offer an unparalleled platform to engage, network, and establish vital connections with potential clients and partners. With a prime location and high foot traffic, your booth is your gateway to success, allowing you to leave a lasting impression and drive sales. Don’t miss this chance to make your mark at the premier event in front of a receptive audience.
Speaking Opportunities
Promote your team’s expertise and put them in the spotlight as they take the stage as part of our event programming. We offer unique opportunities for in-depth discussions on important topics for the Air Force and Space Force, allowing your team to share valuable insights and knowledge with our audience. Don’t miss the chance to showcase your company’s knowledge and contribute to the success of our event.
The Industry Panel Draft for AFA Warfare Symposium 2025 is currently closed.
Media Opportunities
We offer a variety of avenues for disseminating your message across multiple AFA channels. We are dedicated to collaborating with you to identify the most suitable platform that aligns with your goals, including options such as social media posts, pre- and post-show email blasts to registered attendees, conference guide advertisements, and more! By leveraging these versatile channels, you can effectively convey your message to an engaged audience.
Branded Materials
We’re eager to collaborate on innovative strategies for integrating your brand into the heart of our event. Your advertising options range from customizing the Conference Registration Web Portal and Hotel Room Keys to making a mark in the exclusive Press Room. Let’s explore these opportunities to craft a truly memorable and immersive experience for our participants.
Experiential Opportunities
Elevate your brand’s exposure and engagement by sponsoring high-profile event activities such as ballrooms, premium networking opportunities, and receptions, allowing your company to connect with attendees. By sponsoring these key event elements, you can create lasting impressions and forge valuable connections that will resonate with your target audience.
Interested in Sponsorships at the AFA Warfare Symposium?
Book a call with our Director of Sales Christy Sitter (csitter@afa.org) to learn about all of our sponsorship opportunities!